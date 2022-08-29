LSU refuses to publicly name starting quarterback ahead of matchup with Florida State

Florida State is preparing for a showdown with LSU in New Orleans this weekend that could define the course of its season. The Seminoles had the benefit of getting a game under their belt prior to matching up with the Tigers and took care of Duquesne, 47-7.

LSU will open its 2022 campaign against Florida State after not playing in week zero. However, new head coach Brian Kelly believes that's an advantage in itself. Ahead of the game against the Seminoles, the Tigers will not be naming a starting quarterback.

Kelly says that the coaching staff has made a decision internally but is keeping it close to the vest for a tactical advantage. According to Kelly, it was a close competition that just wrapped up within the last 48 hours.

"We've made a decision but I'm not going to announce it publicly. Again, this is for, you know, certainly, I think everybody here wants to know who the quarterback is, I get that. But, I think it's a tactical advantage for us not to announce it so I'm going to hold that announcement because I think it gives us a tactical advantage for not playing," Kelly said according to LSU Athletics. "Look, Florida State played a game, that's an advantage for them, having the opportunity to play. The advantage for us is that we haven't played. It doesn't help us to give up any of our cards in that sense so we're going to hold onto that card until game day."

"There's some great similarities between the two of them in terms of what they're able to do. They both run extremely well, they both can make plays outside of the pocket and certainly we don't have to change the play-calling," Kelly continued. "There's not a dramatic difference between the two when it comes to play-calling. You can imagine that, when we're talking about both quarterbacks, this is a 1A and 1B, this is not a 1 and 2. Both of them are going to contribute this year."

The Seminoles will have to do their homework on two potential quarterbacks in Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

Daniels joined the program after starting for three straight seasons with the Sun Devils, including a win over Florida State in 2019 during the Sun Bowl. He completed 62.4% of his passes for 6,024 yards with 32 touchdowns to 13 interceptions at Arizona State. Daniels added 1,288 yards and 13 more scores on the ground.

Nussmeier spent the majority of his true freshman season as the backup to Max Johnson, who is now at Texas A&M. His most extensive action came against Arkansas after Johnson was injured early in the contest. Nussmeier completed 18 of 31 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 16-13 overtime defeat.

The expectation is that highly regarded true freshman quarterback Walker Howard will redshirt, according to Kelly.

The Seminoles and Tigers are scheduled to match up at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.

