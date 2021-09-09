Multiple former Seminoles released on NFL cut day

The NFL regular season is just around the corner and that means teams are trimming their rosters down to meet the 53-man roster limit. For some, this is a day of celebration as a lifelong dream comes true, for others, it can mean the end of a career or a comeback story.

The big news from Monday was that former Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson was released by the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, seven other former Seminoles have also been cut and will be looking for new landing spots.

Devonta Freeman, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints signed running back Devonta Freeman on August 1 and elected to release him earlier today. With star Alvin Kamara, veteran Latavius Murray, and rising second-year back Tony Jones all taking up carries, there just wasn't enough room for Freeman after a disappointing preseason. Especially, if he's not going to play special teams.

The seven-year back spent his first six seasons with Atlanta before being cut and playing in five games for the New York Giants in 2020. He has recorded two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, 6,217 all-purpose yards, and 44 touchdowns in his career.

Jacques Patrick, Cincinnati Bengals

This one is a bit of a surprise as former Seminole Jacques Patrick had a solid training camp in Cincinnati over the past few weeks. Joe Mixon is entrenched as the starter for the Bengals but Patrick had a chance to usurp Samaje Perine and Chris Evans as a rotational back.

The Florida native made the most of his opportunities in the preseason, even scoring a touchdown in the final game. Cincinnati is working to bring him back as a member of the practice squad.

Ryan Izzo, Houston Texans

Tight end Ryan Izzo was traded to Houston in March after spending the first three years of his career in New England. He played in all three preseason games for the Texans but failed to record a catch in a tight end room that the new regime is trying to overhaul.

Izzo has caught 19 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown in his career.

Bobby Hart, Buffalo Bills

It actually seemed like Bobby Hart was going to end up cracking the Bills roster as now news was reported on him through the early afternoon. Alas, he became one of the final players that Buffalo released.

Look for him to get an opportunity elsewhere as a veteran. Hart has started in 66 of the 79 games that he's appeared in over his seven seasons.

Derrick Kelly, New Orleans Saints

Kelly went undrafted in 2019 and made the Saints' practice squad. Last season, he performed well enough in the preseason to be promoted to the 53-man roster, where he went on to play in six games.

In July, New Orleans placed Kelly on the non-football injury list. The uncertainty with his availability along with stiff competition among the reserve offensive linemen turned him into a roster casualty.

Terrance Smith, Arizona Cardinals

Terrance Smith was released earlier today after agreeing to an injury settlement with the Arizona Cardinals. He originally joined the Cardinals in November last season and was activated for three games towards the end of the year.

The Georgia native has recorded 37 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception in 34 career appearances, including three starts. Smith spent the first three years of his career in Kansas City before being cut in training camp by Miami in 2019.

Trey Marshall, Denver Broncos

A well-known phrase in football is that the best ability is availability. Unfortunately for Trey Marshall, he's been oft-injured throughout Denver's training camp, providing other defensive backs with a chance to move up the depth chart.

The hard-hitting former 'Nole leaves the Broncos with 31 tackles and 1 forced fumble in 30 appearances and 2 starts over his four years in the NFL.