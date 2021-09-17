NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU at Wake Forest

The best thing that can be said about last week is that it's over and the Seminoles have their eyes set on Wake Forest. Florida State will be looking for its first win of the season on Saturday against the Demon Deacons. There's no understating how important this game is for head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff. A blowout loss here and the season could go completely off of the rails.

Over the last couple of seasons, FSU has folded in the face of adversity. Sitting at 0-2 and coming off arguably the worst loss in school history, the program is staring at another do-or-die scenario. Will the Seminoles show up and fight or act like they shouldn't have even gotten off the plane? There's no certain answer.

One thing is for sure, the Demon Deacons are no slouch. With an offensive-minded coach in Dave Clawson and veteran quarterback Sam Hartman, there is potential for a lot of points on the board. Wake Forest hasn't been tested much in its first two games but this is a respectable team that can smell the blood in the water. Expect them to try and strike fast.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions for FSU at Wake Forest.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

The positivity that floated around after the close loss to Notre Dame has gone out of the window. Once again, it's time for Florida State to put up or shut up. To this point, the momentum that was accumulated all offseason is in danger of going right out of the window.

This is a statement game for this coaching staff. Will they be able to get the Seminoles focused and motivated following the worst loss in school history? I don't know. Frankly, I'm just not confident enough in what version of this team will show up on Saturday.

What I do know is a disciplined squad like Wake Forest has enough weapons to run away from FSU this weekend if it starts off slow once again.

Season record: 1-1

Wake Forest 38, FSU 20

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

For some reason, I’m feeling pessimistic about how Florida State will perform this upcoming weekend. We’ve heard promising things about the latest practices and that the team has a “key” focus for Wake Forest but I’m not entirely sure they have enough chemistry yet to win their first away game under Mike Norvell.

Season record: 1-1

Wake Forest 34, FSU 24

Nate Greer (@NateGreer36)

FSU puts it together. There will be moments that the game is not going the way fans want it to, but I think that the 'Noles control the line of scrimmage, they run the ball well, and they make enough plays defensively to win.

Season record: 1-1

FSU 27, Wake Forest 23

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

Until Florida State shows me otherwise, I will not pick them to win another game. They didn’t win a single game on the road last season, and Wake’s offense is a little too multi-faceted for an inexperienced defense. Play-calling on both sides of the ball has to dramatically improve, otherwise, it’ll be a long afternoon.

Season record: 1-1

Wake 37, FSU 31

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

With their backs against the wall, the Seminoles come from behind in the fourth quarter and capture their first win in Winston-Salem since 2017. Jermaine Johnson records multiple sacks again, and freshman wide receiver Malik McClain leads the ‘Noles in receiving.

Season record: 1-1

FSU 28, Wake Forest 24

Mikey Clark (@Mikeyclark01)

It's been a common theme to see an FSU team who has quit after the season has started poorly, but I believe that will not be the case for this team. The ‘Noles are going to respond in the right way and earn a huge road victory at Wake Forest. I expect FSU will rely heavily on its run game and I expect them to do everything they can to disrupt the Demon Deacons starting quarterback, Sam Hartman.

Season record: 1-1

FSU 28, Wake Forest 24

Noah Jahn (@NoahJahn05)

This Saturday couldn’t be more important for the 'Noles. Coming off a historically upsetting loss, Florida State needs to respond. Facing a below-average Wake Forest team, they can do just that. If the offense is well prepared, I expect Florida State to pull through.

Season record: 0-2

FSU 38, Wake Forest 27

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Two plays were the difference in potentially being 2-0 and not 0-2. I expect FSU to put together a well-rounded game and sneak out of Wake Forest with a win.

Season record: 0-2

FSU 28, Wake Forest 24

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

I keep giving the 'Noles the benefit of the doubt but this time I can’t. I think this game will be close until Wake goes on a late run.

Season record: 0-2

Wake Forest 38, FSU 24

Consensus: Florida State (5-4)