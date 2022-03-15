Skip to main content

Odell Haggins Named To Polk County Sports Hall of Fame

What an honor for the longtime Seminole player and assistant coach.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. FSU associate head coach and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins has been named to the Polk County Sports Hall of Fame, it was announced Monday.

Haggins is in his 29th season on Florida State’s coaching staff and is the longest-tenured assistant coach in the country. The Bartow, Florida, native has helped FSU post a 254-99-1 record with 13 ACC titles and two national championships in his time on staff while coaching 20 defensive linemen that have been selected in the NFL Draft, including four first-round picks.

Haggins’ position group has earned a total of 34 all-conference honors and nine All-America recognitions. He has coached at least one All-ACC performer in each of the last 11 seasons, with that group earning 16 All-ACC recognitions in that time. He has twice served as interim head coach and earned a record of 4-2 with two bowl appearances.

Haggins was inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. He lettered for the Seminoles from 1986-89, helping lead FSU to a 39-8-1 record in his time as a nose tackle. He earned Walter Camp, Kodak and UPI All-America honors as a senior before being selected in the ninth round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2022 class of the Polk County Sports Hall of Fame will be officially inducted on June 14 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

