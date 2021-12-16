OFFICIAL: Alex Atkins Elevated To Offensive Coordinator

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State has promoted offensive line coach Alex Atkins to offensive coordinator, head coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday.

“I’m fired up to have Coach Atkins as our offensive coordinator,” Norvell said. “He left an offensive coordinator position to come here, and that experience will be vital for us as we continue to build upon the foundation we have established in our first two seasons. Coach Atkins has displayed tremendous leadership not only with our offensive linemen but with everyone in our program. Our offensive linemen have developed on and off the field through his honest feedback, ability to teach the game and his passion to truly challenge them to reach their full potential, and I’m happy to see his responsibilities grow.”

Atkins, who also served as offensive coordinator at Charlotte in 2019, enters his third season on FSU’s staff in 2022 and will continue coaching the Seminoles’ offensive line. His FSU offensive line has featured 14 different starting combinations in 21 games, but has blocked for 10 games with at least 200 rushing yards, including six in 2021. The group has produced two all-conference performers and two Freshman All-Americans under Atkins.

“I am thankful and excited for this opportunity,” Atkins said. “I understand these opportunities are rare for a person in my position, and I am grateful for the experiences I have had throughout my career that have prepared me for this role. I’m appreciative to Coach Norvell for developing his staff and creating opportunities to grow both professionally and personally. My focus will continue to be on providing an unmatched experience for our players by cultivating relationships in a way that permits open communication while developing them as football players and young men.”

Since Atkins joined the staff for the 2020 season, Florida State’s offense has improved its rushing, Red Zone efficiency and pass protection. The Seminoles’ 2021 offense featured an improvement of 37.1 rushing yards per game from 2019, a jump of 8.0 percentage points in Red Zone conversion rate and 0.69 fewer sacks per game allowed.

His 2021 line was highlighted by honorable mention All-ACC guards Dillan Gibbons and Devontay Love-Taylor. The duo helped lead an offensive line that blocked as FSU converted 32 consecutive Red Zone trips into points, the longest active streak in the nation entering the 2022 season, while leading the ACC and ranking seventh nationally by scoring touchdowns on 73.8 percent of Red Zone trips in 2021.

In his first season with the Seminoles, Atkins led a young group that blocked for a top-20 rushing offense while featuring nine different starters making up six different starting lineups in nine games. Robert Scott, Jr., and Maurice Smith were both recognized among the best freshmen in the country as Scott earned True Freshman All-America honors from 247Sports and Smith was named a Freshman All-American by Rivals.

Florida State averaged 199.9 rushing yards per game, the program’s highest since 2016 and 20th nationally among teams that played at least nine games in 2020, and 5.11 yards per rush, 16th in the nation among teams with at least 350 carries and FSU’s most in a season since 2015. The Seminoles topped 400 yards of total offense in five of the last seven games, including more than 500 yards of total offense twice, and produced FSU’s first game with at least 250 yards rushing and passing since 2016.

In the season finale, a 56-35 win over Duke, Florida State rushed for six touchdowns, the most in the ACC and tied for the seventh-highest single-game total nationally in 2020. That also was only the second time in FSU history the Seminoles rushed for six touchdowns in a conference game. At North Carolina State, Florida State started four freshmen offensive lineman for the first time since 2011. That group blocked as FSU had five successful fourth-down conversions, which was the second-highest single-game total in program history, the most by an ACC program in 2020 and the second-highest total nationally in 2020.

Atkins served as Charlotte’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2019 after three years as assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Tulane. He also has Division I experience at Georgia Southern, Chattanooga, Marshall and UT-Martin.

In 2019, Atkins coordinated an offense that led Charlotte to its first bowl game in program history as the team won seven games and was selected for the Bahamas Bowl. The 49ers allowed 1.62 sacks per game, tied for the 32nd-lowest average in the country, had their conference’s top rushing attack and ranked 32nd in FBS with an average of 203.0 yards per game, scored on 88.4 percent of their Red Zone possessions to tie for 35th in the nation, ranked 17th with an average of 14.10 yards per completion and ranked 24th with a time of possession average of 31:59 per game.

Atkins, whose offensive line was one of 24 to be included on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, tutored first-team all-conference performers Cam Clark and Benny LeMay as well as all-freshman offensive lineman Dejan Rasuo. Clark, a fourth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, anchored an offensive line that produced 10 100-yard rushing games compiled by three different athletes in 2019. LeMay led the way with a school-record seven 100-yard rushing games, ranking 23rd in the nation with his average of 98.4 rushing yards per game while his 120.4 all-purpose yards per game ranked 34th in the nation.

From 2016-18, Atkins was Tulane’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach. He also added running game coordinator responsibilities his final season in New Orleans. In his first season with the Green Wave, he helped direct a remarkable turnaround from the 118th rushing team in the country in 2015 at 115.8 yards per game to the NCAA’s 26th-best rushing attack in 2016 with an average of 228.1 yards per game. The improvement continued in 2017 as Tulane averaged 231.5 rushing yards per game, 20th in FBS. In his last year at Tulane, the Green Wave won seven games and the Cure Bowl behind an offense that posted the 23rd-highest rushing average in the country at 218.2 yards per game.

Prior to Tulane, Atkins coached the offensive line at Georgia Southern for two seasons and helped lead the Eagles to back-to-back nine-win seasons. In 2014, as Georgia Southern was transitioning into FBS, the team finished 9-3 and averaged a Division I-best 381.1 rushing yards per game. The next season, the Eagles finished 9-4 after winning the first bowl appearance in program history and led all FBS schools with an average of 363.0 rushing yards per game.

Atkins arrived at Georgia Southern following two years as offensive line coach at Chattanooga. In 2012, with FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller serving the same role for the Mocs, Chattanooga won six games behind an effective offense that ranked second in FCS with only nine turnovers and converted 61.5 percent of its fourth-down attempts. The next season, the Mocs finished 8-4 including a program-record six conference victories.

Atkins began his coaching career at UT-Martin, his alma mater, serving as a graduate assistant in 2007 and coaching tight ends in 2008. He was then a graduate assistant at Marshall in 2009. His first full-time coaching stop was at Itawamba Community College in Mississippi. As the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, he helped produce an offense that was top-25 in the country in both 2010 and 2011.

A four-year starter at offensive guard for UT-Martin, Atkins twice earned all-conference honors. His senior year he helped lead the Skyhawks to an OVC championship and the program’s first FCS playoff appearance. He blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers that season as the Skyhawks finished 9-3 and ranked 12th in the country.

Atkins, a native of Chicago, earned his bachelor’s degree in history from UT-Martin in 2007. He is married to the former Brittany Mitchell.

Alex Atkins Coaching History

2022- Florida State Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

2020-21 Florida State Offensive Line Coach

2019 Charlotte Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

2018 Tulane Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

2016-17 Tulane Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach

2014-15 Georgia Southern Offensive Line Coach

2012-13 Chattanooga Offensive Line Coach

2010-11 Itawamba Community College Offensive Line Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

2009 Marshall Graduate Assistant

2008 UT-Martin Tight Ends Coach

2007 UT-Martin Graduate Assistant

