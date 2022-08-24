Skip to main content

Redshirt sophomore linebacker to miss 2022 season

The Seminoles lose another player for the year.

Florida State is just three days away from kicking off its season against the Duquesne Dukes. On Wednesday, the Seminoles held their final open practice before the action officially begins on Saturday. The team is relatively healthy following a physical preseason that concluded last week. However, there will be a few players that are unable to suit up this weekend due to injury.

Following practice, head coach Mike Norvell informed the media that redshirt sophomore linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. will be forced to miss the year due to an injury. Dix Jr. is the third Seminole to be lost for the season, joining center Kayden Lyles and running back CJ Campbell on the sidelines.

The Florida native was not spotted among the two-deep when Florida State released its inagural depth chart on Monday. The Seminoles will turn to Tatum Bethune, Kalen DeLoach, DJ Lundy, Amari Gainer, Brendan Gant and others to step up in the absence of Dix Jr.

The 6-foot-2, 237-pound linebacker signed with Florida State as a member of the 2020 class. He started the final five games of his true freshman season, recording 45 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. 

Dix Jr. saw his role in the defense diminish in 2021. He appeared in all 12 games but only recorded 14 tackles and one pass break-up.

There was hope that Dix Jr. would rebound this fall. Instead, his season is over before it even got started.

