Report: ACC has 'had conversations' in regards to adding new team to conference

College football conference realignment has ramped up over the last few weeks. Ever since it was announced that USC and UCLA would join the Big Ten in 2025, news has been jumping around at a frenzied pace.

Last week, NoleGameday learned that Florida State had been in contact with the Big Ten and SEC since last summer over discussions to possibly change conferences. It won't be an easy process with a buyout fee and Grant of Rights agreement staring the Seminoles in the face. However, it is possible considering the circumstances.

The ACC isn't resting on its laurels ahead of multiple reports that the SEC and Big Ten could look to poach the conference of its top programs. According to The Dallas Morning News, the conference has 'had conversations' with Southern Methodist University.

“SMU has had conversations with leaders in the Big 12, the ACC and the Pac-12 recently, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Dallas Morning News,” an inside report from the paper read. “Bigger decisions, such as Notre Dame’s future and the direction of each of the three aforementioned conferences, still need to be figured out before SMU could potentially make a move, but there’s internal optimism the dust could eventually settle in SMU’s favor. ‘You have to feel good about where we’re at,’ an SMU official said.”

This would be an interesting move in the wake of the SEC and Big Ten expanding. However, other conferences such as the Big 12 or Pac-12 may make more sense for SMU's future. The Mustangs could utilize their Texas roots to join a Big 12 that includes other programs from the state like Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, and Houston (2024). Depending on how many schools defect from the Pac-12, there might be an opening out west as well.

The question now moves to when does SMU want to realign itself with a new conference? If it's in the near future, the process may help Florida State expedite an exit from the ACC. Regardless, these are complex dealings and they take time to be pulled off successfully. There are multiple paths for the ACC to navigate down but that won't pull the conference within earshot of the funding that the new SEC and Big Ten will be raking in.

