Seminoles projected to return to postseason in 2022

Florida State has yet to make the postseason under head coach Mike Norvell. With improved depth across the roster, the Seminoles are hoping to flip the script in 2022. It won't be easy, as the team has a sneakily tough schedule to navigate.

College football insider, Brett McMurphy released his 2022 College Football Bowl Predictions via The Action Network. The Seminoles are projected to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is scheduled for Friday, December 30th in Charlotte, North Carolina. McMurphy has FSU as a -8 favorite against the Boilermakers.

Florida State will have to win a minimum of six games in order to obtain eligibility for a bowl game. Oddly enough Purdue seems to find a way of being matched up against the 'Noles in plenty of sports so that game would have an interesting level of competition.

Similar to the Seminoles, Purdue is expected to content for around seven wins in 2022. The Boilermakers will have a couple of tough battles at the beginning of the season and end with multiple games they are projected to win. Penn State will be facing the Boilermakers in week one and should give a good look at the possibilities of success or failure for Purdue throughout the season.

With that being said, Florida State has failed to make the postseason since 2019. It would be an encouraging sign for the Seminoles to make and win a bowl game this year.

