Six depth chart changes FSU should consider

Florida State released its depth chart yesterday for the game versus Wake Forest. While there were some changes made, there are six more shakeups we’d like to see moving forward. Let’s take a look at them heading into one of the most important Florida State games in recent memory.

The Seminoles' most recent depth chart had several changes. From naming McKenzie Milton as the official starter, Dontae Lucas leaving the team, to making some changes in the secondary, the Seminoles are making adjustments after last week’s dismal performance against FCS Jacksonville State.

While these changes were needed, there are more that still need to be made. Florida State has to make changes at a few more positions, moves that could add consistency while also showing those players that aren’t making plays that they are going to be held accountable.

1. Darion Williamson over Keyshawn Helton

Williamson has flashed several times over the first two games, and he’s gaining confidence as a prime target for Milton. FSU needs to add size to its wide receiver corps, which Williamson has at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. With a desire to stretch the field, Helton cannot go up and get the ball like Darion, and he’s simply not taking advantage of the opportunities given. Time to go youth movement, which leads to move No. 2.

2. Malik McClain over Ontaria Wilson

McClain has earned his spot as a starter. The 6-foot-4 athlete is the future and he’s also been a more than willing blocker. FSU needs as much explosiveness as possible outside which Wilson doesn’t offer.

3. Malcolm Ray to 2nd String DT

I liked what I saw from Ray last week. He’s active and has the hands to get the offensive lineman off of him. His play last week was more consistent than what we saw from Jarrett Jackson.

4. Renardo Green to Nickel

I like the move of starting Sidney Williams at BUCK - he’s arguably been the best defensive back so far this season. Another move I’d like to see is Renardo Green at the nickel. Green is a weapon - much like Williams he can come up and lay the boom in the run game, and his previous corner skills allow him to cover the slot. The late-game loafs by Jammie Robinson is a concern and that has to be punished.

5. Keyshawn Helton over Travis Jay as Punt Returner

FSU has gotten very little from Jay in the return game. He’s been very reliable catching the punts but there’s been a little too much of that. Helton will take chances which is what you have to do in the return game (smart ones though). FSU needs to flip the field in this situation and Jay simply hasn’t gotten it done.

6. Corey Wren and Ja’Khi Douglas at Kick Returner

These two are the fastest players on the team. The 'Noles need to figure out how to generate as many big plays as possible - using these two can make that happen. Wren flashed with a big return vs Notre Dame, and Douglas has shown while playing offense that he can move in small spaces.