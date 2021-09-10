Three bold predictions for the 'Noles versus Jacksonville State

Well, after last week’s overtime thriller, it’s safe to say that expectations took a step up for the Seminoles in 2021. We’ve seen this program struggle with consistency over the past few years. Yet this season doesn’t seem like the same old story.

What should we expect from Florida State against an overmatched Jacksonville State squad?

1. Florida State has over 300 yards on the ground.

We saw Florida State run all over No. 8 Notre Dame a week ago. Fresh off 264 rushing yards and going up against a defense who gave up 147 yards on the ground to a pass heavy UAB team, expect the ‘Noles to have a lot of success with the running game. Between Jashaun Corbin, Lawrance Toafili, and Treshaun Ward, the FSU offense will have more than enough firepower to have a big day on the ground. If Jordan Travis gets going… say your prayers.

2. The Seminoles score a touchdown on special teams

If there’s one thing we know about head coach Mike Norvell, he loves his special teams unit. Last season we didn’t get to see many big returns on special teams, and I expect that drought to end this season. There’s no better way to do it than under the lights inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Whether it’s Travis Jay with the punt team or Corey Wren on the kickoff unit, expect FSU's special teams to make an impact on the scoreboard in this one.

3. Jermaine Johnson has another multiple sack performance.

One thing we all took notice of last week, the Jermaine Johnson hype was very real. After posting 7 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks in his opening game with Florida State, the college football world was put on alert. Johnson was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week after his stunning performance. With depth amongst the entire group on the defensive front, Johnson will be left with his fair share of favorable matchups. And he won’t disappoint.