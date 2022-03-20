WATCH: Florida State unveils newly renovated locker room

Florida State and the football program unveiled the newly renovated locker rooms to their players on Sunday ahead of the second segment of spring camp. The players were off the week due to spring break and right before classes came back on Monday, FSU's Athletic Director Michael Alford surprised the Seminoles with a special treat.

The reaction from the players is priceless and you can tell they were stunned by how gorgeous the locker rooms came out. The design has a white sleek look to it with modernized lockers with televisions showing all throughout along with former Florida State stars and their graphics showing around the area.

Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons shared the entire reaction including Mike Norvell opening the doors via his TikTok video down below.

You will also see in an Instagram live video FSU's wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas gives you a tour of the brand new trophy room allowing viewers and visitors to see all of the accolades from the entire program.

We even got to see a reaction from the Co-Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line coach, Alex Atkins, afterward.

Former 'Nole and 2013 National Champion Freddie Stevenson likes what he sees, too.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!