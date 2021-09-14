WATCH: Former Seminole returns punt for touchdown

Former Florida State wide receiver D.J. Matthews elected to take the 2020 season off after entering the Transfer Portal on September 15. Soon after, Matthews found a new home as a graduate transfer. On December 16, he announced his commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Florida native put in the work over the offseason, developing chemistry with starting quarterback Michael Penix. It ended up paying off as Matthews was named Indiana's starting slot receiver and punt returner to open the season.

Over the weekend, the Hoosiers took on Idaho in their home-opener. It ended up being an easy 56-14 victory and Matthews got a chance to make a big play. He house called an 81-yard punt return in the second quarter that saw him tiptoe the sideline and stiff-arm a defender. It was a crazy play for the former Seminole, check it out below.

The former four-star prospect has gotten off to a decent start to his final season of eligibility, recording six catches for 30 yards over Indiana's first two games.

Prior to his move to Bloomington, Matthews played three years for the 'Noles. He finished his time in Tallahassee with 84 receptions for 809 yards and five touchdowns in 35 appearances (16 starts). While he didn't live up to the billing of a top-100 prospect, Matthews was solid at Florida State. His most memorable play is likely his punt return against Miami in 2019 that put the Seminoles up 27-7.

The Trinity Christian Academy product signed with FSU as a member of the 2017 class among the likes of Cam Akers, Marvin Wilson, and Joshua Kaindoh.