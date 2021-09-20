WATCH: Mike Norvell's week four Monday press conference

Florida State will hold its weekly Monday morning press conference as the team looks toward Louisville. Head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and defensive ends coach John Papuchis are all available to speak to the media.

It'll be intriguing to hear their final thoughts on the Seminoles' road loss to Wake Forest over the weekend. The defeat pushed FSU to 0-3 for the first time since 1976 and there are question marks on what the response will be moving forward.

The Louisville Cardinals present a potential matchup nightmare in dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham. The Cardinals put up 42 points on Friday night against UCF and are looking to start conference play with a victory.

Watch the full presser live below: