Weekly Mailbag: BYE week blues, North Carolina, and potential final record

Like the Florida State football team, I decided to take Monday off to recharge my batteries and get some energy back during this BYE week. That break continued through Tuesday and Wednesday, until now. Honestly, I could still use a few more hours of sleep.

Regardless, the Seminoles put together a heck of an effort last Saturday. Trailing 10-0 at North Carolina, Florida State went on a 35-7 run in the second and third quarters to dominate a Tar Heel team that had been hot at home. it was an impressive performance and provided the fanbase with optimism heading into the final six games of the season.

Let's see what we've got in the mailbag this week.

With the offense's performance against UNC this past Saturday, is it safe to say FSU should be a hybrid power run/triple-option offense for the rest of the year with a little pass here and there or keep trying to be balanced? - Marco Zubrod

Florida State ran the ball 41 times to just 13 passes against North Carolina and it led to a lot of success on offense. The Seminoles compiled 383 total yards, went 3/3 in the red zone, and didn't turn the ball over. It didn't matter if the Tar Heels blitzed or if it was third down, the offense just pounded the rock and shaved time off of the clock.

They made some plays through the air when necessary but the running game set it all up. I don't think that what this offense does best is any secret. Jashuan Corbin and Treshaun Ward are electric while Jordan Travis is a threat in his own right. FSU should continue to lean heavily on the run while mixing in the pass.

Do you guys think that JT has finally hit a drastic turning point in his football career? He looked legit against UNC. - Elprofetrol Zucked

In my opinion, it's a combination of Jordan Travis starting to feel more comfortable and the coaching staff understanding the best ways to utilize him. When they got him into RPO, outside the pocket, and play-action scenarios, Travis was able to make plays with both his arm and his legs.

Another important thing to note, the Florida native is as healthy as he's been all season after going down earlier in the year against Wake Forest. I'm sure this BYE week did him some good.

Should Chubba Purdy get the start in two weeks? - Alex_is_me_03

Two weeks ago, I probably would've said yes. However, the offense has started to click more consistently and the light appears to be turning on for Travis. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff need to win NOW to keep the recruiting class together and for the momentum to stay moving in the right direction.

There's no point in shaking up the quarterback position at this point. Ride out these final six or seven games with Travis and then let Purdy battle it out with him in the offseason.

Is Tru Thompson still with the 'Noles? - ronfrench70

Yes, he's still on the team but missed some time in fall camp. Most of his time is coming with the scout team right now.

Score prediction for Florida State vs. UMass? - yungfarrett

It's a little early to put this out there but why not? I'm not sure if I'm just still riding the wave from last week's win at North Carolina but I see this as a game where the Seminoles come out of the BYE week and put on their most dominant performance of the season.

UMass is one of the worst teams in the entire FBS and stormed the field after beating UConn. Florida State will show no mercy to the traitorous Walt Bell in a 51-10 victory.

What are the chances we overlook UMass? - jnuge86

It's definitely possible. We all saw Jacksonville State. Hopefully, this team has matured and, aided by a BYE week, will be ready to go to work.

Does FSU have a legit shot at beating Clemson? - sage_rubin9888

If you would've submitted this question to me before the season, you might've felt offended by my response. That said, a lot has changed in the past seven weeks. Clemson hasn't looked like the unbeatable powerhouse that it has been in the ACC for the last half-decade.

I'd probably feel better if this game was at home but unfortunately, it's in Death Valley. It'll be closer than I expected but it's hard to see the Tigers losing to this Florida State team at home. But I said the same thing about North Carolina...

Is 8-4 or 7-6 possible? - antvillatoro14

End of season record? - elijah_mclaughlin

Coming into this season, I predicted Florida State's record to be 5-7. Through the first six games, which were considered the easy half of the schedule, the Seminoles are just 2-4. The final six games are as follows; UMass, @ Clemson, NC State, Miami, @ Boston College, and @ Florida. It is a daunting gauntlet but it seems easier to navigate now than previously.

The two must-wins are UMass and Miami. Following that you've got to still two of four against Clemson, NC State, Boston College, and Florida. NC State has been a surprise this season while Boston College lost its starting quarterback for the year. Clemson and Florida haven't been as dominant as once thought.

I said it on the podcast last night but I'm sticking with 5-7. If only Florida State would've run prevent against Jacksonville State....

Where is Destyn Hill at? - yoo.drewski

We all could use a New Year's present in January...

NOW is Veazey gonna pick FSU over UMass? I understand if not vs. Clemson but come on. - Michael Carpenter

The conundrum is that we've only had two consensus picks all year, Florida State vs. Jacksonville State and last week against North Carolina. In both situations, those picks have resulted in upsets. It might be smart if Veazey takes UMass to prevent this prophecy from continuing.

