Former Florida State assistant hired by USFL Franchise

For those football fans who don't want to wait until August to get their fix, there's a new league to follow this spring. The United States Football League is currently undergoing preparations for its inaugural season in 2022. Over the last two days, the league has held a draft for its eight franchises.

Following day one of the draft, the Birmingham Stallions announced that they were hiring a new head coach. Skip Holtz was originally the first head coach for the franchise but they've elected to go in a different direction. Birmingham has hired former Florida State defensive coordinator and former Tennessee head coach, Jeremy Pruitt.

Pruitt was most recently a senior defensive assistant for the New York Giants during the 2021 season. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Tennessee for three years, compiling a 16-19 overall record. The Volunteers elected to fire Pruitt in 2020 after an internal investigation revealed evidence of recruiting violations.

To Florida State fans, Pruitt is known as the mastermind behind the 2013 defense that helped lead the program to a national championship. He was only in Tallahassee for one season but his impact on the Seminoles was obvious. Under his guidance, the defense only allowed 12.1 points per game.

The Alabama native has had three different stints with the Crimson Tide during his coaching career. He's spent time as the defensive coordinator at Georgia and coached at the high school level for nearly a decade.

The USFL season is set to kick off on Saturday, April 16 with a game between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals. All of the league's games this season will be played in Birmingham.

