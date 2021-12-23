Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Former 'Nole Derwin James Jr. receives second career Pro Bowl nod

    One of the best safeties in the league this year.
    Severe injuries can change players for the worse, but it's been the exact opposite for Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. After missing the 2020 season with a torn meniscus, he’s on pace for a career year, and the National Football League (NFL) has taken notice.

    The NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl selections on Dec. 22, and James Jr. was named as a starter at defensive back.

    James Jr. has played and started in 13 of the Chargers' 15 games. He has 103 tackles (67 solo), just two shy of the 105 career-high he achieved as a rookie in 2018. He also has two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

    Although he's battled injuries, the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had his fifth-year option exercised by Los Angeles before this season. With a Pro Bowl appearance on the horizon, James Jr. could be in line for a handsome contract extension in the 2022 offseason. 

