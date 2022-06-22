Former Seminole star Cam Akers motivated to be amongst the NFL's best

Former Florida State running back Cam Akers is considered one of the best running backs in the history of FSU football. Akers was drafted by the Rams in 2020, starting his career with a promising rookie season where he rushed for 625 yards and appeared in 13 Games. In two playoff games, he totaled 221 rushing yards and two touchdowns ending his first season on a strong note.

The Mississippi product suffered a devastating Achilles injury while preparing for the 2021 NFL season. Many believed that Akers wouldn’t see the field again until 2022 due to the serious nature of the injury. The FSU great proved once again that he is not human, returning to the Rams lineup in week 18 vs the 49ers, five months after his injury.

Even though the Rams won the Superbowl, Akers did not end the season on the note he would have liked. According to Cameron DaSilva of the Ramswire, Akers felt like he could've done better in the postseason.

“I just wasn’t happy with my overall postseason performance,” Akers said. “Every playoff game, even the one game in the regular season, I just felt like I left a lot on the field. There was more out there to be had.”

The third-year running back fumbled the ball two times versus the Buccaneers and was never able to build off his postseason performances from his rookie year. Akers has been spotted at the Rams facility working out and training every day at 8 a.m as he pushes to be amongst the elite running backs in the NFL. He is motivated this offseason and won't be satisfied until his name is mentioned among the best in the game.

“This offseason, I really wanted to focus on being more consistent. Going out every play, every snap and just making sure I put myself in the best position to be successful,” Akers said. “No vacations. Only one trip home. That’s probably the only time I left L.A. I’ve been here every day working and they can attest to it. 8 o’clock in the morning every day.”

“Win first, and I do my part second and I’ll be happy,” Akers continued. “Until y’all can mention me with the top three running backs in the league, outside of winning, I won’t be happy.”

If Akers can stay healthy and continue to develop, there is no doubt that he has the ability to be a special player for the Rams for years to come. While his athleticism is impressive, it's the mindset that he possesses that has the potential to turn Akers into a star.

