'Noles in the Pros: Preseason Week 2

The 2022 NFL Preseason is in full effect with multiple Seminoles performing well as they look to compete for a final roster spot on their respective teams. Two weekends of games have finished with one remaining for the preseason.

Some of the star 'Noles in the NFL such as Jalen Ramsey, Dalvin Cook, and Derwin James were restricted in action so they will be well prepared for the upcoming season.

Jacques Patrick, Running Back, Cinncinati Bengals

Patrick played well in his second preseason game as he took on the Giants. The former 'Nole had four rushing attempts for 28 yards and a touchdown including a 17 yard scamper. He also caught a nine yard pass.

Jashuan Corbin, Running Back, New York Giants

Corbin got some decent play time as he rushed nine times for 27 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 15 yards and returned a kickoff 20 yards. This was Corbin's first score in his NFL career.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, Linebacker, New York Jets

Nasirildeen played a significant role in the Jets preseason victory over Atlanta. He recorded three tackles while seeing time at linebacker and on special teams.

Joshua Kaindoh, Defensive End, Kansas City Chiefs

Kaindoh had three solo tackles and a pass deflection during Kansas City's victory over Washington.

Janarius Robinson, Defensive End, Minnesota Vikings

Robinson recorded three tackles and half a sack in Minnesota's loss to San Francisco. After being placed on Injured Reserve a season ago, Robinson is hoping to earn a roster spot with the Vikings.

Keir Thomas, Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Thomas didn't record a statistic during the Rams' loss to Houston. However, he has recorded eight total pressures in two games, the most by any rookie defensive end so far.

Gabe Nabers, Fullback, Los Angeles Chargers

Nabers caught a two-point conversion but the Chargers still came up short to the Cowboys.

Some other notable players didn't record stats but played significant snaps such as Terrence Brooks (Texans), P.J. Williams (Saints), and Cameron Erving (Panthers).

One more week remains for the Noles in the pros as they wrap up the 2022 NFL Preseason. Keep an eye out for top Seminole Draft pick Jermaine Johnson in his upcoming matchup against the Giants next Sunday

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



