2023 local WR Keyon Brown building relationship with Ron Dugans

Florida State held its biggest recruiting weekend of the offseason to date a few days ago as some of the top players in the country were in Tallahassee. With the first day of spring practice and junior day colliding on Saturday, it was a busy period for the Seminoles.

Local 2023 wide receiver target Keyon Brown was one of the prospects that made the short trek over to campus. He had fun during the visit and paid close attention during the spring practice.

“The things I see on TV, it ain’t how I see it in person," Brown said. "I see that their receivers are faster and bigger, there’s a couple of DBs that I like.”

Brown spent some time watching wide receivers coach Ron Dugans work with his unit. Dugans' energy reminded him of his high school coaches.

“Yeah, that was exciting," Brown said. "The coaches where I come from, they are always excited. He brings it, his energy just the whole practice."

The Florida native has been developing a close relationship with coach Dugans. Brown says that they speak basically every day and that Dugans pushes him to be better off of the field.

“We talk every day," Brown said. "He’s cool. He pushes me every day to do my work, even though I do my work, he tells me to do the extra work for next week and get it out of the way.”

One of the parts of the weekend that stood out to him was seeing Florida State Alumni that currently play in the NFL return to campus. Former Seminole cornerback PJ Williams offered Brown a little advice.

“Keep my head straight and focus on football," Brown said. "Even if I don’t go to the NFL and only play in college, he said to always have a backup plan because things don’t always work out.”

It's very early in the recruiting process and Brown will develop into one of the top receivers in the 2023 class. As of now, Florida State is one of the programs that are in his top-3.

“Florida State is going to be one of my hardest," Brown said. "Georgia is going to be up there too.”

What is it about the Seminoles that stands out to Brown?

“When I first got offered, I was excited because I always wanted to go to Florida State," Brown said. "That was my dream school, ever since I was a kid I have watched Florida State on TV.”

The Rickards High School product has taken two visits to Florida State this offseason. He's also looking to return for the spring game on April 9. Other than that, Brown has also seen UCF and Louisville in recent weeks.

