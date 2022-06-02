2024 ATH Xavier Filsaime discusses recruitment, Florida State

2024 wide receiver Xavier Filsaime is one of the best pass-catchers in his class. The McKinney, TX athlete has other plans, though, as he discusses his recruitment and the possibility of moving to defense in college.

As the game of football grows and changes one of the things college coaches are looking for more than ever are athletes that can play either side of the ball. Xavier Filsaime fits that bill. This spring he spent some time with his team, but he showed out on the track as well.

“Spring was good but I didn’t get to participate much because I was running track,” Filsaime said. “I ran the 4x100, 100, and I did the long jump more for fun. I ran 10.5 but there are some really fast people here so I missed state, and I jumped 22’3” which is my best.”

Filsaime says he’s enjoying his recruitment so far while it just gets started.

“Recruiting is going good, it’s different because I grew up looking up to guys that got offers, now my dream is becoming a reality,” Filsaime said. “Baylor, Florida State, Ole Miss, LSU, and Arkansas all have offered. Notre Dame and Florida started talking to me a few weeks ago.”

Florida State offered Xavier in late April. Even though he lives in Texas, Filsaime is very familiar with FSU as he’s originally from Florida.

“I’m interested in FSU, and I’ve been a fan since I was little,” Filsaime said. “Watching guys like Nick O’Leary, Jalen Ramsey, Jameis (Winston) and Derwin James, I’ve always been a fan. I’m from Florida and playing there for college will play a role in my decision. I have family all over there, but I’m from the Winter Haven area.”

Xavier mentioned that while he’s rated as a wide receiver on the recruiting sites, he wants to play defense in college. FSU is a school that likes him in the secondary.

“I want to play safety in college,” Filsaime said. “I’m a physical guy and I like hitting people. The draft this year, the top 10 was full of defensive guys. I have great speed and I can get to the ball. Playing offense has helped me learn to track and locate the ball.”

“Coach Thomsen and Coach Woodson have been talking to me over the spring,” Filsaime continued. “They came by and watched us, and since then I’ve been working on building relationships with them. They like my height and speed and that it’s a rare thing to have a guy like me with my skills.”

Xavier knows what he is looking for from a college.

“The big thing is the vibe and relationships, and how I’m set up for life after football because at some point that’s going to end,” Filsaime said. “I also want to get a good vibe from the area and the fans.”

Xavier mentioned that he plans to visit FSU this summer with his father but a date isn’t set yet.

Stay tuned for more on Xavier and his upcoming visit this summer.

