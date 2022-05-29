2024 DB Ricardo Jones talks offer from Florida State

May has been a great month for Georgia safety Ricardo Jones. Rated as one of the best players nationally and at his position, Jones enters the summer with nearly 25 offers.

Michigan, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Stanford and now Florida State are programs that have offered Ricardo Jones this month. Coming off of a strong sophomore season that saw the 2024 prospect collect 50 tackles, 8 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles, Jones is emerging as a top safety for his class.

Florida State extended an offer to Ricardo earlier this week.

“I’ve been contacting Coach Thomsen, he actually came by the school during spring and today (May 24th) he called with Coach Woodson on the phone and offered me,” Jones said.

“FSU loves my tape and thinks I fit really good in the defense they run,” Jones continued. “They can develop me into that next-level player.”

Ricardo is familiar with the Seminoles due to being in Georgia and the fact his favorite defensive back starred for the Noles.

“I love FSU because my favorite defensive back Jalen Ramsey went there, so I’ve always been watching FSU,” explained Jones.

While Ricardo flashes the in-the-box ability and is fantastic at making plays on the ball, he’s most proud of being a leader on the back-end of the defensive secondary.

“As a player, I can describe myself as a vocal leader,” said Jones “I love to lead my teammates and talk a lot, especially being in the secondary you have to communicate.”

Ricardo has a tentative plan to visit schools this summer.

“I plan to visit many schools this summer such as Auburn, Georgia, FSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Alabama,” Jones said.

