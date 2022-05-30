5-star running back plans visit with Florida State

One of the most talented running backs in the country will visit FSU.

One of the best running backs in the nation regardless of class is IMG standout Stacy Gage. The nation’s number two back for the 2024 class announced on Twitter Monday that plans to take a visit to Florida State this week.

There’s a renewed sense of urgency and focus for Mike Norvell and his staff to land the state of Florida’s best players each year. Stacy Gage has been a standout since his freshman year, showing elite balance and moves that are advanced for his age. Simply put, his freshman film is some of the best I’ve ever seen from a running back that age.

Florida State was one of the first Power 5 programs to offer way back in early 2021. Since that offer, Gage has been to FSU twice, once in June of 2021 and the other in November when the Seminoles knocked off the Hurricanes.

Now that Gage is a highly sought-after national recruit, FSU is working to stay in front of mind for him in his recruitment.

His announcement that he’s visiting Tuesday is big for FSU as they prepare for the rush of summer visitors. This will be his third unofficial, firmly planting the Seminoles as a legitimate option for him moving forward.

FSU is sitting pretty with Kam Davis committed, but getting Gage would give Mike Norvell and his running attack two elite backs for the future.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday as we track this visit tomorrow.

