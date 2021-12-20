BREAKING: Florida State lands Oregon wide receiver transfer

The wide receiver room is one area that Florida State needs to improve over the offseason. The Seminoles failed to do that last week during the Early Signing Period and they'll turn to the transfer portal to look for talent.

One prospect that the coaching staff has been pursuing over the past few weeks is Oregon wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman. It was thought that he might be leaning away from FSU after offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was hired by the Ducks. Instead, Pittman announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Sunday night.

The Florida native left Oregon in November after nearly three years in Eugene. Injuries limited his impact with the Ducks as he dealt with a broken collarbone and an arm fracture during his true freshman season. During his career with Oregon, he caught 38 passes for 547 yards and two touchdowns. Pittman also was the team's primary punt returner in 2021.

Pittman was in Tallahassee last weekend for an official visit and that seems to have sealed the deal despite Dillingham's departure. He joins a wide receiver unit that is projected to return seven scholarship players in 2022. Florida State will likely push for at least one more wideout in the transfer portal while continuing to evaluate high school options.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound receiver is the son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman. His older brother, Michael Pittman Jr, is a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

After being listed as a sophomore this season, it's expected that Pittman will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Tallahassee.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday for more updates on Pittman and other transfers.

