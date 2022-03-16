Emerging 2023 TE Jayvontay Conner "excited" about offer from Florida State

The early part of the new year has been all about evaluating potential fits on the recruiting trail for Florida State. Over the past few months, the coaching staff has sent out a flurry of offers to players in the 2023 class, and beyond. That doesn't look to be slowing down as the spring approaches.

Earlier in March, the Seminoles extended an offer to 2023 tight end Jayvontay Conner. Following about two weeks of communication with tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, Conner was excited for FSU to join his recruitment.

"Coach Thomsen, he gave me the offer," Conner said. "He offered me over the phone. I was really excited when I first got it and I'm still excited about it. I'm getting out there for a visit in April."

"They like that I'm a big body and that I can run," Conner continued. "I can make catches, big-time plays. He [Mike Norvell] said everybody watched my film as a staff and they decided to offer me."

It's the time of year when under-recruited prospects begin to see their stock explode and that is no different for Conner. He's accumulated 30+ offers that include Florida State, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, and many others.

"It's really a blessing," Conner said. "It shows that everything, all the hard work I put in, is starting to pay off. The work is not going to stop but it's just like, finally. I knew it was going to happen but I didn't know when it was going to happen. It was real stressful because I didn't know if I was going to end up getting any."

"I know I'm good enough to play at the next level but I just didn't know if I was going to get any offers," Conner continued. "I was stressing about it. After I got my first one, I was happy but I wanted more bad. After I got the second, I was like, they're starting to roll in. Then, I went from getting the first offer and waiting about a month to getting another one to just getting them every day."

The Alabama native is looking for a program that is successful on and off the football field. He wants to spend his career at a school that has a good culture and a plan for utilizing its tight ends.

"I'm looking for a school that's real good academic-wise because I want to keep my grades up and to be able to get a good job after football," Conner said. "I'm looking at that. Next thing is, their culture and what type of offense they run, how they use their tight ends."

One thing that is standing out about Florida State is how the program uses its tight ends. Conner is excited about what he's seen so far and is looking forward to learning more.

"I see Florida State has a couple of different tight end sets, that's what is really sticking out with them for me," Conner said. "I'm really excited about them and how they use the tight end. I also know a little bit of background about the school."

Conner's main contact has been with coach Thomsen but he's also been speaking with head coach Mike Norvell. He's liked how often they've been in contact with him so far.

"I talk to the head coach and coach Thomsen just about every day. They're doing a good job of keeping in contact."

Head coaches from multiple schools are personally reaching out to Conner but there is just something about Mike Norvell. It means a lot to him when Norvell reaches out.

"I talk to a couple of different head coaches but coach Norvell, I really like Florida State," Conner said. "It means something to me when he reaches out and talks to me. He's a pretty cool guy. He's real chill. I'm looking forward to meeting him in person."

The spring is going to be busy and Conner is trying to prioritize his time by visiting schools that have offered him. He recently released a top-12 that includes Florida State, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, NC State, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Mississippi State, UCF, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Louisville, and West Virginia.

The East Forsyth High School product has visits planned to Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Florida State, UCF, Louisville, Vanderbilt, and Memphis. It's possible that he attends the Seminoles' spring game on April 9.

