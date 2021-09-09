Five-star WR Jalen Brown Visiting FSU This Weekend

Florida State is expecting a large group of recruits to be in town this weekend as the Seminoles kick-off the season vs Notre Dame. One of the best players attending the game, regardless of class, is 2023 5-star Jalen Brown from Gulliver Prep. We to spoke to him to get the latest on his recruitment, as well as how the start of his junior season has gone.

There aren’t very many athletes in the nation that can match what Jalen Brown brings to the table as a football player. There’s speed, and then there is the elite speed Brown brings to the field - 10.66 in the 100, 21.3 in the 200, and sub 49 in the 400. That straight-line speed helped Jalen average a ridiculous 27.8 yards per catch as a sophomore, and it has helped him emerge as one of the top players in the 2023 class.

With today being September 1st, Jalen expects a slew of schools to extend official offers as his recruitment truly picks up.

“Tomorrow being the 1st is exciting because it is going to show that the hard work has paid off,” Brown said. “I plan on staying humble. I hope the big-name schools offer, it’ll be great. I’m excited that the restrictions on communication will be lifted and I will be able to communicate with coaches as much as I want.”

Brown made a visit to FSU this summer for its Midnight Madness camp, a camp that hosted top-flight recruits from all over the country. Jalen came into that visit interested in what the Seminoles have to offer, and the visit left a good impression on him and what the coaches at FSU are looking for. He’ll be in Tallahassee Sunday to watch the Noles take on Notre Dame.

“I’m interested in FSU because they have a good group of coaches and I like what they stand for,” Brown explained. “I like the group of players they’re bringing in, too. I was there for the midnight madness camp which was a great experience. It was fun going up against top recruits from all classes. I liked seeing that the coaches are looking for a diverse group of receivers. They are looking for what fits best in their offense. It was my first time visiting there and it left a good impression.”

“I’ll be there Sunday to watch the game,” Brown continued. “I mainly want to see the gameday environment and how that is. I want to see how they prepare for the game.”

Coach Dugans has been Brown's primary recruiter. The former Seminole receiver has told Jalen that the coaches think Brown fits what they are looking for and that he can help them in the future.

“They like how I play, but they also like how I am personally and how I carry myself off of the field,” Brown stated. “They would love for me to be there, but they’ve also talked about how they wish me well if I don’t go there. You don’t get that from every coach.”

The 247 Composite has Jalen rated as the 24th best player in the 2023 class and the 3rd best receiver in the nation.

“I think my speed and my ability to make plays is what has caught the attention of the coaches,” Brown said. “I’m a student of the game and I like to watch my film from the games. I want to see if I took a wrong step or what I need to do to get better. I want to get better at everything, continue to get faster and be a more patient player.”

Jalen says he plans on enrolling early when it’s his turn to do so, and he says he has a list of things he’s looking for from a college that’ll lead to his eventual commitment.

“With my recruitment, I want to go to a place that is first going to push me to be the best man I can be,” Brown said. “I want to be the best player I can and I want a chance to make it to the NFL. I want to go to an overall good program. A team that throws the ball, a place I can get a good education, and a place that has a family feel and great environment is where I am going to go.”

The Florida native has a few goals that he wants to accomplish this season.

“In the kick-off classic I had 8 catches for 187 yards and 3 touchdowns, and last week I had 2 catches for 76 yards,” Brown said. “I want to get better each week and I want my stats to improve week over week. Our mantra as a team is to win every week and I want to win a state title.”

Brown has participated in track and field for six years, participating in the 100, 200, 400, 4x100 and the 4x400.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday as we track Jalen’s recruitment and upcoming unofficial visit this weekend.