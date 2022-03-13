Florida State "definitely top-five" for 2023 RB Dante Dowdell

The Seminoles were one of the first teams to offer Dowdell and their swiftness is paying off.

The weather didn't deter plenty of top recruits across multiple classes from making their way to Florida State this weekend. On a cold and windy Saturday, the Seminoles hosted a variety of intriguing prospects.

2023 running back Dante Dowdell returned to Tallahassee for the first time since the coaching staff extended him an offer on February 5. He was welcomed to campus by head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson. Dowdell enjoyed how well they treated him and his group.

"It was pretty good," Dowdell said. "They were showing a lot of hospitality. You know, I like coach YAC, I like the head coach. They show lots of hospitality and keep it real."

"It felt nice," Dowdell continued. "I like the way they embrace a lot of their players, their alumni," Dowdell explained. "Like Jameis Winston, Dalvin Cook -- they really embrace their players and what they do."

The Seminoles were the first Power-5 school to offer Dowdell a scholarship, and the second overall. Since then, nearly 20 programs have followed suit, including Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. It stands out that FSU got on him before his recruitment began to blow up.

"It means a lot," Dowdell said. "It shows me that they're real and that they're not going to wait for another school to offer me just so they could offer me. They seen the film and know I'm a ball player and threw the offer. They believe in me, they really want me to come here."

The Mississippi native sat down with coach Norvell for a meeting during the course of his visit. He let out a smile while reminiscing on their conversation.

"He's a good dude. He's got a little character to him," Dowdell said. "He's definitely got a character to him. He's all about business even the academics part. "

Florida State has been open with Dowdell about what to expect. He was happy to see for himself on Saturday that everything the coaches have been telling him is the truth.

"Not really too much that surprised me [today]," Dowdell said. "I'm glad everything they said was true though, definitely gave me a sense of security about how the school is. They're trying to build the program back up like it used to be. I think they will."

Over the last few weeks, Dowdell has been building a relationship with Seminoles' quarterback commitment, Chris Parson. The two have something that they can relate to with each other, being that both of them are from the state of Mississippi.

"He told me how real it was here," Dowdell said. "He said something around the lines of I'm getting ready to see one of the best schools in college football, he's experienced it and stuff. He told me I would enjoy myself and I did. He told me it's a good school, you're going to enjoy yourself, and definitely a good environment."

"He said we can probably be the next Dalvin Cook and Jameis Winston," Dowdell continued. "He's definitely good people and I can't wait to get together with him."

The experience surpassed what the 6-foot-1, 207-pound running back was expecting going into the day. The people are what catches his eyes when it comes to Florida State and he says the Seminoles are near the top of his recruitment.

"It kind of exceeded them," Dowdell said. "You can tell you're around some real people. Everyone says college is a business and it is a business. Everybody doesn't worry about the player, some worry about just winning. When a coach worries about you as a player, you've got something."

"They're definitely top-5."

Dowdell is planning to cut his recruitment down in the near future. He'll return to Florida State for a camp in the summer and to watch a game. Dowdell is currently running track, where he competes in the 200-meter and long jump.

