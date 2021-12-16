Florida State lands transfer offensive lineman from Wisconsin

Florida State’s restructuring of the offensive line continues Thursday morning as former Wisconsin offensive lineman Kayden Lyles committed to the Seminoles.

Since his entry into the transfer portal in October, he emerged as a prime target for Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins. With his experience at center, he addresses a need to improve the depth and consistency in the interior.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Legacy offensive lineman signs with Florida State

Lyles played numerous positions for the Badgers. He initially played defensive end, moved to guard, and last played center in 2020 before a season-ending knee injury. With 16 starts and 34 appearances, he brings added experience to an offensive line at FSU that is looking to take the next step.

After his official visit for the Miami game in November, there seemed to be a belief that Lyles was going to choose the Noles at some point. With his commitment in place, FSU can turn its focus on Miles Frazier to complete their portal needs.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Florida State secures talented defensive back

The hope is that Lyles can address the physicality needed up front that has tapered off as the season has progressed the last two seasons. This is a great get for the Seminoles and helps shore up an offensive line that is close to taking that desired leap.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!