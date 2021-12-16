Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida State lands transfer offensive lineman from Wisconsin

    Alex Atkins stays hot on the recruiting trail.
    Author:

    Florida State’s restructuring of the offensive line continues Thursday morning as former Wisconsin offensive lineman Kayden Lyles committed to the Seminoles.

    Since his entry into the transfer portal in October, he emerged as a prime target for Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins. With his experience at center, he addresses a need to improve the depth and consistency in the interior.

    READ MORE: BREAKING: Legacy offensive lineman signs with Florida State

    Lyles played numerous positions for the Badgers. He initially played defensive end, moved to guard, and last played center in 2020 before a season-ending knee injury. With 16 starts and 34 appearances, he brings added experience to an offensive line at FSU that is looking to take the next step.

    No image description

    After his official visit for the Miami game in November, there seemed to be a belief that Lyles was going to choose the Noles at some point. With his commitment in place, FSU can turn its focus on Miles Frazier to complete their portal needs.

    READ MORE: BREAKING: Florida State secures talented defensive back

    The hope is that Lyles can address the physicality needed up front that has tapered off as the season has progressed the last two seasons. This is a great get for the Seminoles and helps shore up an offensive line that is close to taking that desired leap.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    FGvKhtGVEAUGhQ5
    Recruiting

    Florida State lands transfer offensive lineman from Wisconsin

    41 seconds ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Legacy offensive lineman signs with Florida State

    12 hours ago
    BBEC5C1D-C7CE-473A-84EC-BDDDB627E742
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Legacy Florida State offensive line target Julian Armella's announcement

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17291047
    Basketball

    Game Preview: Florida State vs. Lipscomb

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17293226
    Recruiting

    College football reacts to Travis Hunter flipping to Jackson State

    17 hours ago
    OF6CYJVF6NBVBODY6PZRGENMOE
    Recruiting

    Devaughn Mortimer details his flip from Florida State to Louisville

    18 hours ago
    IMG_8228.jfif
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Florida State legacy defensive ends signs his letter of intent

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17156939
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Florida State's staff address the media on Early Signing Day

    18 hours ago