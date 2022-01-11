Florida State offensive line signee receives 1st Team All-State honors

The Georgia native will be enrolling at Florida State next fall.

Florida State 2021 signee Qae'shon Sapp from Leesburg, GA receives 1st Team All-State honors.

Sapp played at Lee County High School, listed at 6-4, 325 pounds. Sapp finished his high school career ranked as the 340th overall player in the country and 27th offensive tackle in the county. Along FSU's offer, Sapp had many offers from prestigious programs including; Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Miami.

READ MORE: Transfer West Virginia wide receiver commits to Florida State

Throughout the recruiting process, Sapp visited the 'Noles multiple times and vocally expressed his love for the school on social media and to fellow recruits. When he committed to Florida State on June 26, 2021, he made a serious effort to recruit other prospects to Tallahassee and became a bell cow for the 2022 recruiting class.

Coming into play under offensive line coach Alex Atkins, Sapp joins an exciting new group of linemen for the 2022 season. Incoming first-year Seminoles joining Sapp include freshmen, Julian Armella, Daughtry Richardson, Kanaya Charlton, Jaylen Early, and transfers Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!