Florida State stands in top two for 2023 DL Tavion Gadson ahead of June official visit

Florida State's Elite Prospect Camp gave the coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate a multitude of recruits over roughly an hour-long setting. There's a difference between watching film on a player and actually getting a chance to work one-on-one with him.

2023 defensive lineman Tavion Gadson was one of the recruits that the coaching staff wanted to get a feel for. Gadson spent ample time learning from defensive ends coach John Papuchis and defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

"They showed me a lot of stuff," Gadson said. "Coach JP showed me how to get out of a move that would be real useful that happens a lot. Now I know how to get out of it."

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

The experience was vital for Gadson as he continues to explore his growing options. Working with coach Papuchis and coach Haggins helped him get a glimpse of what it would be like if he chooses to spend his college career with the Seminoles.

"It actually buys in a lot because I don't see myself going to check out a lot of different places," Gadson said. "This is one place where I feel like I'll be able to come if it's what I choose. It was good, it shows me what the future would be like if this is the place I choose."



Florida State extended an offer to Gadson back in March. Since then, he's been communicating with coach Papuchis and coach Haggins. Gadson feels like they've built a connection.

"It's cool. I feel a connection with them," Gadson said. "We've built a good relationship from the start of our process."

The Seminoles are one of two teams standing out at this stage with the Georgia native alongside the in-state Bulldogs. Georgia joined Gadson's recruitment a few weeks ago and he unofficially visited Athens on June 1.

"I don't really do lists like that but if I had one they would be at the top," Gadson said. "They would be running top-two, probably [with] Georgia."

Gadson noted his growing relationship with the coaches as one thing that makes Florida State stands out. In his words, he could see himself playing in garnet and gold.

"I just feel a connection with the coaches," Gadson said. "It's not only close to home but it's a good environment. I could see myself playing with the team and being coached by the coaches and being in this environment."

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

At the end of June, Gadson will return to Tallahassee to take his official visit from the 24th through the 26th. He's not looking for anything in particular other than getting back on campus.

"As always, just looking forward to getting back here."

To this point, Gadson also has an official visit set up to Minnesota this month. He's planning an unofficial visit to Kentucky as well.

When it comes to his recruitment, there are certain boxes that Gadson is looking for his future program of choice to check off. Florida State has done that and then some.

"Education, how it'll be when I graduate. The brotherhood on the team, how I'll come in. And to the decision, my parents," Gadson said. "They're [Florida State] one of the only places that have checked those boxes. Not only have they checked those boxes but they checked other boxes that would put them at the top of the list if I had one."

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman has the versatility to play inside or outside at the next level. Gadson wants to announce a decision prior to his senior season, ideally towards the end of July.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook