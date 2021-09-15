FSU commits/top targets in action: Sept. 16-17
High school football is in full swing as we're already nearing midseason for most prospects around the country. NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.
2022
QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)
Week 4: IMG Academy vs Jones High School
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)
Week 4: Bulloch Academy vs John Milledge Academy
Current record: 0-3
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
WR Jaleel Skinner
Week 4: IMG Academy vs Jones High School
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
WR Kevin Coleman
Week 4: St. Mary's at St. Francis Borgia
Current record: 1-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)
WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)
Week 4: Dillard vs Cooper City
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)
Week 4: Duncanville at DeSoto High School
Current record: 1-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)
TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)
Week 4: Independence at Washington High School
Current record: 3-0
Where: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)
Week 4: IMG Academy vs Jones High School
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)
Week 5: Lee County vs Lithia Springs High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)
Week 5: Brunswick at Islands High School
Current record: 3-0
When: Thursday, 9/16 at 7:30
OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)
Week 1: LaFayette at Lanett High School
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)
OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)
Week 5: Miami Central at Miami Springs High School
Current record: 1-2
When: Thursday, 9/16 at 7:00
OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)
Week 4: Duncanville at DeSoto High School
Current record: 1-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)
OL Elijah Pritchett
Week 5: Carver vs Shaw High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Thursday, 9/16 at 7:00
DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)
Week 4: Fletcher at Fleming Island High School
Current record: 0-3
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)
Week 4: Crystal Springs at Wilkinson County High School
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Week 4: BYE
Current record: 1-3
DE Nyjalik Kelly
Week 4: Dillard vs Cooper City
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)
Sitting out senior season.
DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)
Week 4: BYE
Current record: 2-1
LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)
Week 4: Stranahan at Hallandale High School
Current record: 1-2
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)
Week 5: Lee County vs Lithia Springs High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
LB Wesley Bissainthe
Week 5: Miami Central at Miami Springs High School
Current record: 1-2
When: Thursday, 9/16 at 7:00
LB Daniel Martin
Week 4: Marietta vs Parkview High School
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)
Week 5: Collins Hill vs Alpharetta High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)
Week 4: Lake Gibson vs Lakeland
Current record: 1-2
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
DB Earl Little Jr.
Week 4: BYE
Current record: 1-3
Kendrick Law
Week 3: Captain Shreve vs Union Parish High School (central)
Current record: 2-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
2023
QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)
Week 5: Ravenwood at Brentwood High School
Current record: 3-1
Where: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)
WR Jalen Brown
Week 4: Gulliver Prep at Benjamin High School
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)
Week 5: BYE
Current record: 2-1
WR Santana Fleming
Week 4: BYE
Current record: 1-3
WR Adam Hopkins
Week 5: BYE
Current record: 2-2
TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)
Week 4: Mosley vs Lincoln High School
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)
OL Payton Kirkland
Week 4: Dr. Phillips at Celebration High School
Current record: 1-2
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
OL Johnny Williams
Week 5: Northeast at Monroe High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)
Week 4: Gulliver Prep at Benjamin High School
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
DL Darron Reed
Week 5: Carver vs Shaw High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Thursday, 9/16 at 7:00
DL Gabe Harris
Week 5: BYE
Current record: 2-2
LB Raylen Wilson
Week 4: Lincoln at Mosley High School
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)
DB Cormani McClain
Week 4: Lake Gibson vs Lakeland
Current record: 1-2
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
DB Tony Mitchell
Week 5: Thompson vs Hewitt-Trussville High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)
DB Michael Daugherty
Week 5: Grayson at Harrison High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
DB Makari Vickers
Week 4: St. John Paul II vs Munroe High School
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00
2024
RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Week 4: Dougherty at Turner County
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
TE Landen Thomas (FSU commit)
Week 5: Colquitt County vs Heritage High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30
DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)
Week 4: Blountstown at Freeport High School
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00