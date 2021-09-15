FSU commits/top targets in action: Sept. 16-17

High school football is in full swing as we're already nearing midseason for most prospects around the country. NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

2022

QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

Week 4: IMG Academy vs Jones High School

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

Week 4: Bulloch Academy vs John Milledge Academy

Current record: 0-3

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

WR Jaleel Skinner

Week 4: IMG Academy vs Jones High School

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

WR Kevin Coleman

Week 4: St. Mary's at St. Francis Borgia

Current record: 1-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)

WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

Week 4: Dillard vs Cooper City

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

Week 4: Duncanville at DeSoto High School

Current record: 1-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)

TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

Week 4: Independence at Washington High School

Current record: 3-0

Where: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)

Week 4: IMG Academy vs Jones High School

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

Week 5: Lee County vs Lithia Springs High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

Week 5: Brunswick at Islands High School

Current record: 3-0

When: Thursday, 9/16 at 7:30

OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

Week 1: LaFayette at Lanett High School

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)

OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

Week 5: Miami Central at Miami Springs High School

Current record: 1-2

When: Thursday, 9/16 at 7:00

OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

Week 4: Duncanville at DeSoto High School

Current record: 1-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)

OL Elijah Pritchett

Week 5: Carver vs Shaw High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Thursday, 9/16 at 7:00

DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

Week 4: Fletcher at Fleming Island High School

Current record: 0-3

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)

Week 4: Crystal Springs at Wilkinson County High School

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

Week 4: BYE

Current record: 1-3

DE Nyjalik Kelly

Week 4: Dillard vs Cooper City

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

Sitting out senior season.

DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

Week 4: BYE

Current record: 2-1

LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

Week 4: Stranahan at Hallandale High School

Current record: 1-2

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

Week 5: Lee County vs Lithia Springs High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

LB Wesley Bissainthe

Week 5: Miami Central at Miami Springs High School

Current record: 1-2

When: Thursday, 9/16 at 7:00

LB Daniel Martin

Week 4: Marietta vs Parkview High School

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

Week 5: Collins Hill vs Alpharetta High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

Week 4: Lake Gibson vs Lakeland

Current record: 1-2

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

DB Earl Little Jr.

Week 4: BYE

Current record: 1-3

Kendrick Law

Week 3: Captain Shreve vs Union Parish High School (central)

Current record: 2-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

2023

QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

Week 5: Ravenwood at Brentwood High School

Current record: 3-1

Where: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)

WR Jalen Brown

Week 4: Gulliver Prep at Benjamin High School

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

Week 5: BYE

Current record: 2-1

WR Santana Fleming

Week 4: BYE

Current record: 1-3

WR Adam Hopkins

Week 5: BYE

Current record: 2-2

TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

Week 4: Mosley vs Lincoln High School

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)

OL Payton Kirkland

Week 4: Dr. Phillips at Celebration High School

Current record: 1-2

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

OL Johnny Williams

Week 5: Northeast at Monroe High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

Week 4: Gulliver Prep at Benjamin High School

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

DL Darron Reed

Week 5: Carver vs Shaw High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Thursday, 9/16 at 7:00

DL Gabe Harris

Week 5: BYE

Current record: 2-2

LB Raylen Wilson

Week 4: Lincoln at Mosley High School

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)

DB Cormani McClain

Week 4: Lake Gibson vs Lakeland

Current record: 1-2

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

DB Tony Mitchell

Week 5: Thompson vs Hewitt-Trussville High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00 (central)

DB Michael Daugherty

Week 5: Grayson at Harrison High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

DB Makari Vickers

Week 4: St. John Paul II vs Munroe High School

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00

2024

RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

Week 4: Dougherty at Turner County

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

TE Landen Thomas (FSU commit)

Week 5: Colquitt County vs Heritage High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:30

DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

Week 4: Blountstown at Freeport High School

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/17 at 7:00