FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Oct. 21-23

AJ Duffy, Devaughn Mortimer, Omar Graham and more FSU commits have big games this week.

We're getting later into the high school football season for most players around the country. That means the stakes are even higher on Friday night as teams push to make the playoffs.

NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

2022

QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

Week 9: IMG Academy at East St. Louis High School

Current record: 6-0

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00 (central)

RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

No Game

Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

WR Kevin Coleman

Week 9: St. Mary's at Burroughs High School

Current record: 7-1

When: Saturday, 10/23 at 1:00 (central)

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

Week 9: Dillard at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Current record: 7-0

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

Week 8: Duncanville at Cedar Hill High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

Week 9: Independence vs Loudoun County High School

Current record: 7-0

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

Week 10: Lee County vs Northside High School

Current record: 7-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

Week 10: BYE

Current record: 8-0

OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

Week 9: LaFayette at Vincent High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00 (central)

OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

Week 9: Miami Central at North Miami Beach

Current record: 5-2

When: Saturday, 10/23 at 7:30

OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

Week 8: Duncanville at Cedar Hill High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

OL Julian Armella

Week 9: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Dillard High School

Current record: 7-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

Week 9: Fletcher vs First Coast High School

Current record: 4-3

When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

Week 9: American Heritage at Boynton Beach

Current record: 4-3

When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30

DE Nyjalik Kelly

Week 9: Dillard at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Current record: 7-0

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

Sitting out senior season.

DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

Week 9: Homestead vs Booker T. Washington High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

Week 8: Stranahan vs Chaminade-Madonna High School

Current record: 5-2

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

Week 10: Lee County vs Northside High School

Current record: 7-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

LB Wesley Bissainthe

Week 9: Miami Central at North Miami Beach

Current record: 5-2

When: Saturday, 10/23 at 7:30

LB Daniel Martin

Week 9: Marietta at Harrison High School

Current record: 4-3

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.

DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

Week 9: Lake Gibson at Kathleen High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

DB Earl Little Jr.

Week 9: American Heritage at Boynton Beach

Current record: 4-3

When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30

ATH Kendrick Law

Week 8: Captain Shreve vs Haughton High School

Current record: 7-0

When: Thursday, 10/21 at 7:00 (central)

2023

QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

Week 10: Ravenwood vs Pope John Paul II

Current record: 6-2

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00 (central)

WR Jalen Brown

Week 9: Gulliver Prep vs Palmetto High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 3:30

WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

Week 9: Vero Beach vs Glades Central High School

Current record: 5-2

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

WR Santana Fleming

Week 9: American Heritage at Boynton Beach

Current record: 4-3

When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30

WR Adam Hopkins

Week 9: Thomas County Central at Cairo High School

Current record: 5-2

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

Week 9: Mosley at Fort Walton Beach

Current record: 8-0

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30 (central)

OL Johnny Williams

Week 9: Northeast vs Dodge County High School

Current record: 5-2

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

Week 9: Gulliver Prep vs Palmetto High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 3:30

DL Darron Reed

Week 10: Carver at Columbus High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Thursday, 10/21 at 7:30

DL Gabe Harris

Week 9: Thomas County Central at Cairo High School

Current record: 5-2

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

DB Cormani McClain

Week 9: Lake Gibson at Kathleen High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

DB Michael Daugherty

Week 9: Grayson vs Brookwood High School

Current record: 6-2

When: Friday, 10/qq at 7:30

DB Makari Vickers

Week 9: St. John Paul II vs North Florida Christian High School

Current record: 5-2

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

2024

RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

Week 8: Dougherty vs Monroe High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

TE Landen Thomas

Week 9: Colquitt County at Lowndes County High School

Current record: 7-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 8:00

DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

Week 8: Blountstown vs Baker High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook