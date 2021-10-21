    • October 21, 2021
    FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Oct. 21-23

    AJ Duffy, Devaughn Mortimer, Omar Graham and more FSU commits have big games this week.
    We're getting later into the high school football season for most players around the country. That means the stakes are even higher on Friday night as teams push to make the playoffs.

    NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

    2022

    QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

    Week 9: IMG Academy at East St. Louis High School

    Current record: 6-0

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00 (central)

    RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

    No Game

    Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

    WR Kevin Coleman

    Week 9: St. Mary's at Burroughs High School

    Current record: 7-1

    When: Saturday, 10/23 at 1:00 (central)

    WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Dillard at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

    Current record: 7-0

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

    TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Duncanville at Cedar Hill High School

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Independence vs Loudoun County High School

    Current record: 7-0

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

    OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Lee County vs Northside High School

    Current record: 7-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

    OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

    Week 10: BYE

    Current record: 8-0

    OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

    Week 9: LaFayette at Vincent High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00 (central)

    OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Miami Central at North Miami Beach

    Current record: 5-2

    When: Saturday, 10/23 at 7:30

    OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Duncanville at Cedar Hill High School

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    OL Julian Armella

    Week 9: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Dillard High School

    Current record: 7-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

    DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Fletcher vs First Coast High School

    Current record: 4-3

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30

    DE Marvin Jones Jr.

    Week 9: American Heritage at Boynton Beach

    Current record: 4-3

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30

    DE Nyjalik Kelly

    Week 9: Dillard at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

    Current record: 7-0

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

    DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

    Sitting out senior season.

    DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Homestead vs Booker T. Washington High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

    LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Stranahan vs Chaminade-Madonna High School

    Current record: 5-2

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

    LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

    Week 10: Lee County vs Northside High School

    Current record: 7-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

    LB Wesley Bissainthe

    Week 9: Miami Central at North Miami Beach

    Current record: 5-2

    When: Saturday, 10/23 at 7:30

    LB Daniel Martin

    Week 9: Marietta at Harrison High School

    Current record: 4-3

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

    DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

    Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.

    DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Lake Gibson at Kathleen High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

    DB Earl Little Jr.

    Week 9: American Heritage at Boynton Beach

    Current record: 4-3

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30

    ATH Kendrick Law

    Week 8: Captain Shreve vs Haughton High School

    Current record: 7-0

    When: Thursday, 10/21 at 7:00 (central)

    2023

    QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Ravenwood vs Pope John Paul II

    Current record: 6-2

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00 (central)

    WR Jalen Brown

    Week 9: Gulliver Prep vs Palmetto High School

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 3:30

    WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Vero Beach vs Glades Central High School

    Current record: 5-2

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

    WR Santana Fleming

    Week 9: American Heritage at Boynton Beach

    Current record: 4-3

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30

    WR Adam Hopkins

    Week 9: Thomas County Central at Cairo High School

    Current record: 5-2

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

    TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Mosley at Fort Walton Beach

    Current record: 8-0

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30 (central)

    OL Johnny Williams

    Week 9: Northeast vs Dodge County High School

    Current record: 5-2

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

    DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Gulliver Prep vs Palmetto High School

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 3:30

    DL Darron Reed

    Week 10: Carver at Columbus High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Thursday, 10/21 at 7:30

    DL Gabe Harris

    Week 9: Thomas County Central at Cairo High School

    Current record: 5-2

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

    DB Cormani McClain

    Week 9: Lake Gibson at Kathleen High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

    DB Michael Daugherty

    Week 9: Grayson vs Brookwood High School

    Current record: 6-2

    When: Friday, 10/qq at 7:30

    DB Makari Vickers

    Week 9: St. John Paul II vs North Florida Christian High School

    Current record: 5-2

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

    2024

    RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Dougherty vs Monroe High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30

    TE Landen Thomas

    Week 9: Colquitt County at Lowndes County High School

    Current record: 7-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 8:00

    DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Blountstown vs Baker High School

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

