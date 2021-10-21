FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Oct. 21-23
We're getting later into the high school football season for most players around the country. That means the stakes are even higher on Friday night as teams push to make the playoffs.
NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.
2022
QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)
Week 9: IMG Academy at East St. Louis High School
Current record: 6-0
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00 (central)
RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)
No Game
Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.
WR Kevin Coleman
Week 9: St. Mary's at Burroughs High School
Current record: 7-1
When: Saturday, 10/23 at 1:00 (central)
WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)
Week 9: Dillard at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Current record: 7-0
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00
TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)
Week 8: Duncanville at Cedar Hill High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)
Week 9: Independence vs Loudoun County High School
Current record: 7-0
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00
OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)
Week 10: Lee County vs Northside High School
Current record: 7-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30
OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)
Week 10: BYE
Current record: 8-0
OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)
Week 9: LaFayette at Vincent High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00 (central)
OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)
Week 9: Miami Central at North Miami Beach
Current record: 5-2
When: Saturday, 10/23 at 7:30
OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)
Week 8: Duncanville at Cedar Hill High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
OL Julian Armella
Week 9: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Dillard High School
Current record: 7-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00
DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)
Week 9: Fletcher vs First Coast High School
Current record: 4-3
When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Week 9: American Heritage at Boynton Beach
Current record: 4-3
When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30
DE Nyjalik Kelly
Week 9: Dillard at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Current record: 7-0
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00
DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)
Sitting out senior season.
DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)
Week 9: Homestead vs Booker T. Washington High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30
LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)
Week 8: Stranahan vs Chaminade-Madonna High School
Current record: 5-2
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00
LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)
Week 10: Lee County vs Northside High School
Current record: 7-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30
LB Wesley Bissainthe
Week 9: Miami Central at North Miami Beach
Current record: 5-2
When: Saturday, 10/23 at 7:30
LB Daniel Martin
Week 9: Marietta at Harrison High School
Current record: 4-3
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30
DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)
Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.
DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)
Week 9: Lake Gibson at Kathleen High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30
DB Earl Little Jr.
Week 9: American Heritage at Boynton Beach
Current record: 4-3
When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30
ATH Kendrick Law
Week 8: Captain Shreve vs Haughton High School
Current record: 7-0
When: Thursday, 10/21 at 7:00 (central)
2023
QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)
Week 10: Ravenwood vs Pope John Paul II
Current record: 6-2
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00 (central)
WR Jalen Brown
Week 9: Gulliver Prep vs Palmetto High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 3:30
WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)
Week 9: Vero Beach vs Glades Central High School
Current record: 5-2
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00
WR Santana Fleming
Week 9: American Heritage at Boynton Beach
Current record: 4-3
When: Friday, 10/22 at 6:30
WR Adam Hopkins
Week 9: Thomas County Central at Cairo High School
Current record: 5-2
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30
TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)
Week 9: Mosley at Fort Walton Beach
Current record: 8-0
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30 (central)
OL Johnny Williams
Week 9: Northeast vs Dodge County High School
Current record: 5-2
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30
DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)
Week 9: Gulliver Prep vs Palmetto High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 3:30
DL Darron Reed
Week 10: Carver at Columbus High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Thursday, 10/21 at 7:30
DL Gabe Harris
Week 9: Thomas County Central at Cairo High School
Current record: 5-2
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30
DB Cormani McClain
Week 9: Lake Gibson at Kathleen High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30
DB Michael Daugherty
Week 9: Grayson vs Brookwood High School
Current record: 6-2
When: Friday, 10/qq at 7:30
DB Makari Vickers
Week 9: St. John Paul II vs North Florida Christian High School
Current record: 5-2
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00
2024
RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Week 8: Dougherty vs Monroe High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:30
TE Landen Thomas
Week 9: Colquitt County at Lowndes County High School
Current record: 7-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 8:00
DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)
Week 8: Blountstown vs Baker High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/22 at 7:00
