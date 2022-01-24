Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Florida State's first two recruiting weekends of 2022

A look at the Seminoles' visitors from the past two weekends.

The month of January has allowed Florida State to get an early start on the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes. The Seminoles have hosted small groups of visitors over the past two weekends and more recruits will be coming in this upcoming Saturday.

NoleGameday was in attendance the past two weekends and compiled photos of the majority of the prospects that visited campus. Check them out below.

2022

1. 2022 specialist Mac Chiumento

6A27C253-44AC-4B18-A428-F329BA954C1F
1
Gallery
1 Images

2023

1. 2023 quarterback commitment Chris Parson

DADA574C-FABA-449A-A317-FF59436744B9
6
Gallery
6 Images

2. 2023 wide receiver commitment Vandrevius Jacobs

56CFD165-84CD-4715-866B-F9D17979EC12
B83D928F-8969-415F-B765-0439809859B3
19BED30E-0E22-413B-B8C2-41F3BA536AEE
3
Gallery
3 Images

3. 2023 defensive back Cam Upshaw

31137334-A650-46E3-96DD-6CE68C25562A
DC258B55-DD96-4DB9-BEDD-4BA33C83A11F
31137334-A650-46E3-96DD-6CE68C25562A
2
Gallery
2 Images

4. 2023 offensive lineman Jordan Church

051BCBFD-370E-456E-9763-BC8C8356B9BC
60D9C2DC-2493-487B-BE34-03AAAEE49C72
051BCBFD-370E-456E-9763-BC8C8356B9BC
2
Gallery
2 Images

5. 2023 defensive back Tristen Sion

ABDF213F-A100-4533-98C8-AD1C8ABBCBFE
F47675CE-0AB1-4D7C-A577-0EA60EC1753A
9BE0BCD4-03A5-4C2B-8BE6-18159F9B337E
3
Gallery
3 Images

6. 2023 linebacker Caleb LaVallee

0BA2D0E8-D700-4A78-B839-03FC2DE6DE3E
293D8EDC-65DD-4008-8EED-B2327FFBB96A
0791AAED-E7CB-493F-8032-E6C9BF2DB486
5
Gallery
5 Images

7. 2023 defensive lineman Darron Reed

BD231C35-F674-4E10-9B2F-10F544F52EC0
88312008-2159-4CCE-AE77-671A1F8F5F9B
9FEFEF42-FB4C-4157-BADE-3DBB0B295825
3
Gallery
3 Images

8. 2023 offensive lineman Kelton Smith

4A0594C9-10D6-4FC1-8009-0C6EA6AEB58B
FD3F16B5-78BB-4BA8-88A3-7F18F138BD25
EE9BB080-C39A-492E-A43E-CDFC4BAE9A4F
3
Gallery
3 Images

9. 2023 defensive back KJ Kirkland

291EC21A-4B4E-4630-83EA-8C210BD1721B
0590C32A-1723-4C47-AEA6-AC02AF2478F5
4DB86000-06F9-4090-99EE-773B843DA5EB
3
Gallery
3 Images

10. 2023 defensive back Orel Gray

7197283E-313D-4B22-AC39-724A92EDC582
1
Gallery
1 Images

11. 2023 defensive end Jamal Meriweather

A096D042-B247-40F1-B90D-7DA6C39D06BB
1
Gallery
1 Images

12. 2023 defensive tackle Ka'Shawn Thomas

0BD21699-B362-4E65-B0C2-B8209B34A4BD
1
Gallery
1 Images

13. 2023 offensive lineman Roderick Kearney

E48EA821-2998-4AD5-8ABE-C65BBBB5D1A6
3
Gallery
3 Images

14. 2023 offensive lineman Lucas Simmons

D0AEDA3E-2BCE-4791-9AA3-DF54BC718A1D
2
Gallery
2 Images

15. 2023 offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler

No image description

3BEB3F83-E30D-4098-948D-00B6F303355F
1
Gallery
1 Images

16. 2023 running back Jeremiah Cobb

34FCE91D-1FB1-4102-AC2B-7B0D87FDCFD1
1
Gallery
1 Images

17. 2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams

E3C92046-F23A-4867-A018-5E7BFE5091CC
BB175D6B-F98E-4645-839B-8E03E149B3EA
5F3EBD26-3F93-4224-97A7-0C082C30300E
3
Gallery
3 Images

18. 2023 wide receiver Adam Hopkins

DB8B52BC-0209-460D-8FF7-F0007888CFF0
2
Gallery
2 Images

19. 2023 wide receiver Keyon Brown

12739022-134A-4B23-B57F-0169C3F03236
1
Gallery
1 Images

20. 2023 tight end Skielar Mann

14B7AC76-A95C-42F0-BFAD-35888DA887A7
2
Gallery
2 Images

21. 2023 running back Dontavius Braswell

F8821AB6-E888-4452-A821-45D895850021
2
Gallery
2 Images

22. 2023 running back Xavier Terrell

73C23928-19B6-4561-8EB6-C49419B859A1
0ADE9D16-13F3-41F8-8AB7-C1BB7F0A1C2E
73C23928-19B6-4561-8EB6-C49419B859A1
2
Gallery
2 Images

23. 2023 defensive back Makari Vickers

B2B173E5-60FB-4923-B9F2-CCAD1A20C0FE
1
Gallery
1 Images

2024

1. 2024 running back commitment Kam Davis

14FDA4D1-97C9-4E5C-8195-23CEC7C4AF06
DA22F1D9-4EC3-4BF4-99A0-2FEF39CA502A
14FDA4D1-97C9-4E5C-8195-23CEC7C4AF06
2
Gallery
2 Images

2. 2024 defensive back Charles Lester

2A5EE176-E631-4546-8616-9CACB9EA070C
1
Gallery
1 Images

3. 2024 defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe

960EA382-066A-45BB-992E-12907ABB6B54
2
Gallery
2 Images

4. 2024 defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn

35A1771A-CD23-4A9E-8E05-13A8616EFCC3
97582D98-4920-4B49-B703-46BB7244341B
AF6935F1-7606-4792-A4E2-A6B7ECF3897B
3
Gallery
3 Images

2025

1. 2025 athlete DJ Pickett

A9F6DA58-B680-40D8-8082-6E3630D000E8
2
Gallery
2 Images

2. 2025 linebacker Zayden Walker (left) and 2024 athlete Jalewis Solomon (right)

B3FB68D2-27E8-4F85-8A97-93E35BFF2867
3
Gallery
3 Images

3. 2025 offensive lineman Lamar Williams (left), 2024 athlete Amarion Hover (middle), and 2024 defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn (right)

0C66DC0D-7BC5-4221-B057-57E54F53D3F7
B9FECA64-181C-4CC0-9169-788EF7F14656
FFCE81F8-3BDA-4213-8C09-B81A0B6809EF
3
Gallery
3 Images

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

