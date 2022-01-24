PHOTO GALLERY: Florida State's first two recruiting weekends of 2022

A look at the Seminoles' visitors from the past two weekends.

The month of January has allowed Florida State to get an early start on the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes. The Seminoles have hosted small groups of visitors over the past two weekends and more recruits will be coming in this upcoming Saturday.

NoleGameday was in attendance the past two weekends and compiled photos of the majority of the prospects that visited campus. Check them out below.

2022

1. 2022 specialist Mac Chiumento

2023

1. 2023 quarterback commitment Chris Parson

2. 2023 wide receiver commitment Vandrevius Jacobs

3. 2023 defensive back Cam Upshaw

4. 2023 offensive lineman Jordan Church

5. 2023 defensive back Tristen Sion

6. 2023 linebacker Caleb LaVallee

7. 2023 defensive lineman Darron Reed

8. 2023 offensive lineman Kelton Smith

9. 2023 defensive back KJ Kirkland

10. 2023 defensive back Orel Gray

11. 2023 defensive end Jamal Meriweather

12. 2023 defensive tackle Ka'Shawn Thomas

13. 2023 offensive lineman Roderick Kearney

14. 2023 offensive lineman Lucas Simmons

15. 2023 offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler

16. 2023 running back Jeremiah Cobb

17. 2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams

18. 2023 wide receiver Adam Hopkins

19. 2023 wide receiver Keyon Brown

20. 2023 tight end Skielar Mann

21. 2023 running back Dontavius Braswell

22. 2023 running back Xavier Terrell

23. 2023 defensive back Makari Vickers

2024

1. 2024 running back commitment Kam Davis

2. 2024 defensive back Charles Lester

3. 2024 defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe

4. 2024 defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn

2025

1. 2025 athlete DJ Pickett

2. 2025 linebacker Zayden Walker (left) and 2024 athlete Jalewis Solomon (right)

3. 2025 offensive lineman Lamar Williams (left), 2024 athlete Amarion Hover (middle), and 2024 defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn (right)

