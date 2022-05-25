Seminoles offer another quarterback in 2023 class

After not much movement on the board over the last year, Florida State offered two 2023 QBs on Tuesday.

Florida State has been evaluating multiple quarterbacks this cycle despite having one of the nation’s best in Chris Parson committed.

It’s now becoming clear that FSU is looking at possibly taking two quarterbacks this recruiting cycle. There are only three scholarship signal callers for this fall, and there’s a likelihood of attrition once the season is over.

The latest offer extended was to Baton Rouge, LA product Rickie Collins. Collins, currently committed to Purdue, announced on Twitter on Tuesday evening that Mike Norvell and his staff have officially offered.

Despite his commitment, Rickie is gaining some steam on the recruiting trail as Nebraska, Oregon and Washington have recently offered.

The 6’2”, 190-pound quarterback threw for 2,000 yards as a junior, and he made the Elite 11 Finals which are being held later this summer.

Collins is ranked as the 12th best quarterback in the 2023 class.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday for the latest on Rickie, and the rest of the 2023 recruiting class.