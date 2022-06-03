Tommy White Could Be The Next Addition To Florida State's Baseball Team

The college baseball world was stunned on Thursday as NC State star freshman Tommy White announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

The youngster, who spent his high school days at IMG Academy and is from St. Pete Beach, Florida, had an incredible freshman year that saw him hit 27 home runs and record a .362 batting average.

Despite the success that White found, his Wolfpack team had a disappointing year as they finished 36-21 and 14-15 in the ACC, missing out on the NCAA tournament.

Rumors suggest that Tommy White could be leaving NC State due to him not playing the field. This could be even better news for Florida State considering that Alex Toral, the University of Miami transfer, is a senior and struggled throughout the 2022 season. Toral is hitting .213 with 14 home runs.

With the news that he's entering the transfer portal, Florida State could potentially be the landing spot for him. There have been some rumors that White could decide to go to a junior college and get drafted next year, but with somebody that has as much talent as him, it would make sense if he does decide to go the Division 1 route and end up back in the ACC.

White spent his summer and IMG days playing with a few Seminoles. Those players include Connor Whittaker and future 'Nole, Davion Hickson.

Florida State had an interesting 2022 season. They finished 33-23 and 15-15 in the ACC. They will be taking on the UCLA Bruins in the first round of the Auburn Regional.

Tommy White would be a huge addition to a Florida State team that hasn't necessarily been as dominant in the past two seasons as they were throughout the past decade.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



