Top Recruits react to FSU's new locker room

Florida State recently revealed its brand new locker room and everyone from players to recruits has taken a liking to the upgrades. New Athletic Director Michael Alford has already begun to make an impact on the football team with the slick locker room. The use of white creates a super clean look and is complemented by all of the FSU decals strategically placed around the room.

Florida State quarterback commit Chris Parson was the first to express his excitement about the new locker room. Parson, the leader of the 2023 recruiting class, gets another reason to spread the word to recruits to come to Florida State. Playing at Ravenwood High School, Parson is currently ranked as a four-star and the 17th ranked quarterback overall.

Top wide receiver target, Santana Fleming had some positive words about FSU's new locker room. Fleming has visited FSU twice so far and received an offer back on January 20th, 2021. Playing his senior year at American Heritage High School, Fleming is currently ranked as a four-star and 302nd overall recruit in the country.

Highly rated defensive end target, Rueben Bain, out of Miami Central High School also showed some attention to the Seminoles new locker room. Bain attended FSU's Junior Day on March 19th and looked great in his photoshoot. Ranked as a four-star and the 142nd overall player in the county, the talented defensive end is a name to keep an eye on.

Florida State PWO Quarterback Dylan McNamara has another reason to look forward to joining the 'Noles. McNamara, out of Naples, Fl, committed to FSU on February 2nd, 2022, and is listed at 6-3, 195 pounds.

The new addition to FSU's facility has created a huge buzz from current and former players including top recruit targets for 2023. The all-white look has received a great reaction as it has been called super clean by multiple players. Florida State's Athletic Director, Michael Alford has shown positives signs through facility upgrades since his arrival at FSU.

