Virginia DB transfer Fentrell Cypress II can see himself at Florida State following Official Visit

A mix of high school prospects and NCAA Transfer Portal recruits were at Florida State over the weekend for Official Visits ahead of the upcoming dead period that will last through the new year.

Virginia cornerback Fentrell "Deuce" Cypress II entered the portal earlier in December. Cypress and his family made their way to Tallahassee to check out the Seminoles for a multi-day period. He came away impressed, believing this trip will help him in his quest to make a final decision.

"It was a great visit. Build relationships, talking to all the coaches, I had a good time," Cypress said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Really looking forward to seeing what the future holds and praying about the decision I'm going to make. It was a great visit, I enjoyed every minute of it."

Cypress holds a unique viewpoint in his second recruitment after spending four years with the Cavaliers. At his next stop, he's trying to find a program that can elevate him to the professional level.

"Just development. Trying to build relationships, new opportunities, to kind of prepare me to go to the next level," Cypress said. "Overall, great visit. I loved the environment, the energy, I had a great time here."

One thing that stands out about the Seminoles is their history of producing high-caliber defensive backs. FSU will likely have another player from its secondary selected in April in redshirt junior safety Jammie Robinson.

"Florida State can be considered DBU and that's a big thing," Cypress said. "The coaching staff that's here right now are still continuing that journey and that history, teaching everybody everything that they need to know. I could definitely see myself building on that legacy of DBU."

The South Carolina native spent ample time with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. The two would be his primary coaches at Florida State if he does choose to transfer to Tallahassee.

"Great guys. They're passionate about football, they're just all about relationships, it's not just about football," Cypress said. "It's just the big picture, everything matters. I learned a lot from them these past couple days."

Prior to departing from Florida State's campus on Sunday afternoon, Cypress sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting in his office. Norvell's passion is something that caught Cypress's attention.

"A lot of passion. He loves his guys, loves relationships and like I said earlier, it's not all about football," Cypress said. "Gotta have relationships, connections with people. Very caring guy."

The Seminoles have an opportunity for a special campaign in 2023 and Cypress understands he could play a role in that potential success. FSU wants to add him to the mix of veterans returning on the defensive side of the ball.

"It equaled a lot of what I'm looking for," Cypress said. "Just the history of FSU, where they're going now, it's just something that interests me. Seeing how they've been progressing the last couple of years."

While he's yet to set an official timeline for a decision, Cypress is looking forward to getting past this process. He's got a lot of thinking and praying to do ahead of transferring to a new program.

"Still just thinking about it, praying about it, trying to figure out what I should do. Looking forward to finally making a decision so I can get it off my shoulders and enjoy the rest of the year. Still just thinking."

One thing is for sure - Florida State is in a position to land the coveted transfer prospect.

"It was really good just seeing everything," Cypress said. "I definitely could see myself coming here."

The 6-foot, 184-pound cornerback is anticipated to have two seasons of eligibility remaining at the college level. He appeared in 18 games, with 15 starts, during his career at Virginia. Cypress totaled 57 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 15 pass deflections, and an interception with the Cavaliers.

READ MORE: Newly crowned State Champion Edwin Joseph recaps Official Visit to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook