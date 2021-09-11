WATCH: FSU QB commit scores ridiculous touchdown

Florida State quarterback commitment Chris Parson has gotten off to a solid start to his junior season. Ravenwood has been clicking on offense and the Raptors have won three straight games, including a 35-14 victory over Life Christian Academy on Friday night.

Parson began to heat up in the third quarter as he connected on a 45-yard touchdown pass before the Eagles answered with a score of their own to cut the lead to 21-14. Following that, the three-star signal-caller led back-to-back touchdown drives to close out the game.

On the first, Parson scrambled in from about five yards out. The second one was something special. On an RPO, he took it himself up the middle and broke multiple tackles before spinning near the goal line and diving into the end zone. My description doesn't do this play justice, check it out below and let me know if your jaw drops.

Woah. What else can you say? This kid is a playmaker and head coach Mike Norvell has a weapon coming to Tallahassee in the future. It's even more impressive when you consider that Parson transferred into Ravenwood over the offseason. He's put in the work with his offense to build a rhythm and it's paying off.

It was clear throughout the week that the Raptors were locked in leading up to kickoff against Life Christian.

“I’m feeling great," Parson said earlier this week to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Offense, we’ve been doing a pretty good job. We’re just locked in, especially this week, we’ve got a really good opponent coming in, Life Christian Academy. It’s gonna be a good test."

"We know what type of game this is gonna be, especially for Ravenwood, with a great opponent coming down," Parson continued. "We’re not taking this for granted, we’re gonna enjoy the moment, and do what we have to do to win. I’m looking forward to handling business.”

The entire team handled business last night and it led to a big victory. Ravenwood will look to carry the momentum it has built over this winning streak into the next three games, which all fall on the road.