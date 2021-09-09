What Would a Win on Labor Day Weekend Mean for FSU?

Head coach Mike Norvell is putting all his eggs in one basketball on Labor Day.

The last time FSU won its first game of the year was when former quarterback Deondre Francois led the 'Noles to a come-from-behind victory against Ole Miss in 2016. Since then, the program has lost four straight season openers by a combined total of 100-54, surrendering nearly 30 points per game during that stretch.

Mike Norvell, who is entering his second year as the head coach at FSU is aiming to snap that losing streak and begin righting the ship by defeating No. 9 Notre Dame this Sunday in Tallahassee.

Going All In

The presumed first step in turning a program around is recruiting well, and despite a lackluster year in which FSU finished 3-6, Norvell and company have been dominating on the recruiting trail this cycle, ranking in the top 10 in team rankings on multiple recruiting services.

The staff and players have been hyping up this game for quite some time now, and it has been clear that Norvell is putting in all his chips this weekend.

Several blue-chip prospects will be in attendance to watch the 'Noles take on the Fighting Irish. The recruiting hype surrounding this game is astounding. Adding a signature win against a ranked opponent under the bright lights of Doak Campbell Stadium would be a significant feat to begin the season and only further the momentum.

FSU, who already has a bell-cow committed in freak athlete and five-star athlete Travis Hunter, has the chance to put itself in a position to land multiple top recruits. Those recruits could potentially jump-start the rebuild the Seminoles have been working towards to bring the program back to national prominence in the College Football world.

The Best Outcome for FSU

If Norvell and his staff can put their explosive playmakers in the right position to overcome being the underdog in a big-time game versus a big-time opponent then one could say FSU fully capitalized off of the buzz that has been surrounding its season opener on Labor Day Weekend.

This could be the first message to let everyone know that they are on their way back as the Seminoles look to secure a top-10 recruiting class.