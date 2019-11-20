2020 Baseball Season Tickets Now On Sale

Season tickets for the upcoming 2020 season have now officially gone on sale, the Georgia Tech Baseball program announced today.

Tickets start at $125 for reserved bench seating in sections 8 and 10, and reserved chairback seats behind home plate will run for $275. The home slate will include matchups against: Duke, NC State, Ohio State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Mercer and Kennesaw State. The full 2020 schedule will be announced at a layer date. Purchasing season tickets will also get you priority seating for the postseason. Tickets can be purchased at the link here.

Finishing the 2019 season with a record of 43-19, the Yellow Jackets are coming off of their best season since 2010 when they went 47-15. As a result of their success, head coach Danny Hall was awarded with ACC Coach of the Year honors and his team hosted a Regional for the first time since 2011.

For 2020, the program is going with the theme of "It Starts At Home", What this means is that they are going to continue to put an emphasis on winning at Russ Chandler Stadium (26-11 in 2019), and that they need fans in the stands to give the Yellow Jackets the home field advantage that they had in 2019. Tech is also focusing on repeating as "State Champs", meaning once again beat Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State, Mercer and Georgia.

Follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.