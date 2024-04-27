Cam Jones and Georgia Tech Even The Series With Miami After A 9-4 Victory
After dropping game one to Miami, Georgia Tech's offense carried them to a win today and Cam Jones pitched one of the better games of the year for the Yellow Jackets.
Until the later innings, Jones was pitching a shut-out against the Miami offense and the Yellow Jackets own offense was taking advantge today. They built a 9-0 lead and despite Jones giving up a few runs late, Miami was never able to really make Georgia Tech sweat today and the Yellow Jackets got the win.
Let's recap the afternoon in Atlanta.
Here was the lineup for the Yellow Jackets today:
1. LF Trey Yunger
2. CF Drew Burress
3. C Matthew Ellis
4. P Cam Jones
5. 1B John Giesler
6. SS Payton Green
7. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
8. 2B Mike Becchetti
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Cam Jones was on the mound today, as well as batting 4th in the lineup.
Jones got through the top of the first pretty easily and Georgia Tech had an opportunity to take an early lead in the game.
Yunger and Burress were out to start the bottom of the 1st, but Ellis walked, Jones singled, and Giesler walked to load the bases with two outs. Payton Green had a chance for a huge play and he made one with a 3-RBI double to give the Yellow Jackets an early 3-0 lead. Zmarzlak struck out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets had an early advantage.
Jones had an excellent second inning, striking out two batters and keeping Miami off the board. The Yellow Jackets lineup could not get any more runs on the board in the bottom of the second and it was still 3-0 going to the 3rd.
It was another 1-2-3 inning for Jones, who struck out another batter.
Burress popped up to start the bottom of the third and then Ellis walked to give Georgia Tech a base runner. Jones then had an RBI double to score Ellis and make it 4-0. Giesler and Green were out the next two at bats, but the Yellow Jackets found a way to extend the lead going to the 4th inning.
Jones hit the first batter for Miami to start the 4th inning, but got three straight outs after. He was having a fantastic start today and pitching one of his best games of the season.
Zmarzlak was the leadoff batter for Georgia Tech in the bottom of the 4th and was hit and went to first. Becchetti grounded out, but Zmarzlak got to second with one out. Kerce then had an RBI single to score Zmarzlak and Georgia Tech was up 5-0. Yunger singled to give the Yellow Jackets another base runner, but Burress flew out to end the inning. It was 5-0 going to the 5th.
Jones exceptional day continued in the 5th inning. He struck out the side and got the offense back to the plate. It was one of, if not the best, performance from a Georgia Tech pitcher this season.
At the bottom of the 5th, Georgia Tech kept the hammer down and added to their lead.
Ellis had a leadoff double and Jones singled to start the inning, giving Georgia Tech runners on the corners with no outs. Giesler reached on a fielders choice, bringing home Ellis to make it 6-0, but Jones was out at second. Green was hit by a pitcher and it was time for Miami to make a pitching change. Zmarzlak walked to load the bases and then Becchetti had a 2-RBI single to make it 8-0. Becchetti and Zmarzlak advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and Miami made another pitching change.
Yunger then had a sac fly to make it 9-0 and then Burress walked to load the bases again with two outs. Ellis struck out instead of adding to the lead, but Georgia Tech had to feel comfortable with a 9-0 lead.
Jones did have his worst inning in the 6th. He gave up a pair of solo home runs to Miami and the Hurricanes cut the lead to 9-2. He limited it to just two runs, but it was the first sign of life for the Miami offense all game.
Jones had a leadoff double to start the bottom of the 6th inning, but the Yellow Jackets could not capitalize on that. Georgia Tech led 9-2 going to the 7th inning.
Miami got a single and a double to start the 7th and added a run to make it 9-3. Jones struck out the final batter, but Miami did get a little closer.
Miami was able to add another run in the top of the 9th to make it 9-4, but Jones finished the game, throwing a complete nine inning game, striking out seven batters, while giving up four runs. It was a great game, despite the runs given up late.
Georgia Tech now moves to 26-15 and 10-10 in the ACC. They can go for their fourth straight ACC series win tomorrow. The game will begin at 1:00 p.m. tomorrow.