Field of 64 Projections: Georgia Tech Among The First Four Teams Out In Final Projections Ahead Of Selection Monday
It is finally selection Monday for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament and according to the final projections, it might turn out to be a disappointing day for Georgia Tech Baseball.
According to the final projections from D1 Baseball, Georgia Tech is going to be among the first four teams out. The final four teams in according to D1 are going to be College of Charleston, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, and Florida. Georgia Tech, Cal, James Madison, and Troy are the first four teams out.
In the final projections from College Baseball Nation, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Cal, and College of Charleston are the first four teams out.
Baseball America did have Georgia Tech among its last four teams in and they sent them to play in Stillwater, where Oklahoma State is hosting. TCU, Florida, and Indiana were the other last four teams in. Cal, Charleston, Kansas State, and Xavier were the first four teams out.
Over the past few weeks, it looked like Georgia Tech was going to safely play themselves into an NCAA Tournament bid. They won four straight ACC series, including one against Virginia and one against Virginia Tech, but they had that series winning streak broken in a series loss to Clemson. They followed that up with a loss to Auburn, a team that was not considered to be on the bubble and had a poor conference record, but they followed it up with a huge series win against Duke.
They dropped their final series of the regular season against Florida State and then had a dismal performance in the ACC Tournament. They fell behind early against the Seminoles and despite a late push, FSU won. They were then run-ruled vs Virginia 13-0 and have been waiting for Selection Monday.
You can argue that this team did improve a ton over the final stretch of the season and they won five of their last seven ACC series and played eight straight games and 11 of its last 12 games against Top 20 opponents. Georgia Tech won six ACC series this season, more than any ACC team other than Clemson (8) and North Carolina (7); among Power 5 conferences, only 10 programs won more series
The Yellow Jackets finished with 14 Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins in the RPI, ranking top 25 nationally. It seems up in the air whether or not Georgia Tech will actually be included in this year's field of 64, but most major outlets have them missing the cut.
The NCAA Selection Show will be at 12:00 p.m. today.