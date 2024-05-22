Georgia Tech Basball Loses 13-0 To Virginia In Second ACC Tournament Game
Coming into today's game vs Virginia, Georgia Tech was on the bubble and Baseball America had them as a team with "work to do". It is hard to imagine a worse-case scenario unfolding for Georgia Tech than what happened today.
Virginia run-ruled Georgia Tech 13-0 and now the Yellow Jackets will wait to see if they make the NCAA Tournament on Monday. Georgia Tech as hoping to at least go 1-1 in the conference tournament to help solidify their standing in the NCAA Tournament, but that is not what happened. Losing to Florida State yesterday and getting blown out by Virginia today puts the Yellow Jackets hopes in danger. It is going to be a tense few days for Danny Hall and his team as they await their fate.
Let's recap a miserable day in Charlotte for Georgia Tech.
Here was the starting lineup for Georgia Tech today vs Virginia:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. DH Matthew Ellis
3. 1B John Giesler
4. LF Cam Jones
5. SS Payton Green
6. 2B Mike Becchetti
7. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
8. 3B Carson Kerce
9. C Vahn Lackey
Aeden Finateri was on the mound for Georgia Tech.
After walking the leadoff batter, Finateri got three straight outs and sent the offense to work in the bottom of the 1st.
Burress walked to start the inning for the Yellow Jackets, but Ellis grounded into a double play and then Giesler went out. It was 0-0 going to the 2nd inning.
Two-run home runs killed Georgia Tech yesterday vs Florida State and after giving up a leadoff double to Virginia to start the 2nd inning, Virginia hit a two-run home run to give them a 2-0 lead. After walking and hitting another batter to give the Cavaliers two base runners, Finateri was pulled quickly and Ben King came in. He gave up an RBI single to make it 3-0 UVA then walked a batter to load the bases. After a fly-out, another RBI single pushed the lead to 4-0. It was the final run of the inning for UVA, but Georgia Tech was in an early hole.
The offense for the Yellow Jackets got off to a good start in the bottom of the 2nd. Jones and Green singled to give Georgia Tech two early base runners with no outs. They could not do anything with them on base though and it was still 4-0 going to the 3rd inning.
After getting the leadoff guy out, King gave up a solo home run to extend UVA's lead to 5-0 and it looked like things were really starting to go south for Georgia Tech today. The offense could not get anything going at the bottom of the inning and Logan McGuire came in for King to start the 4th inning.
The two-run home run nightmares continued for Georgia Tech in the next inning. McGuire surrendered a leadoff single and then a home run to push the lead to 7-0. The way things were trending, it was a possibility that Georgia Tech was going to get run-ruled in the game. McGuire got through the rest of the inning, but the Yellow Jackets were digging themselves a deeper hole with each inning. It was a 1-2-3 inning for Georgia Tech in the bottom of the 4th and it remained 7-0 going to the 5th.
McGuire gave up a leadoff single which led to a stolen base and an error got the runner to third. After walking a batter to put runners on the corners with no outs, an RBI double made it 8-0 with no outs and runners on second and third. After that, Riley Stanford came in for McGuire. Stanford recorded the first out, then walked a batter, which led to a 2-RBI double to give the Cavaliers a 10-0 lead with runners on second and third with just one out. Stanford struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
Georgia Tech got a pair of singles to start the bottom of the 5th, but a double play and then a flyout quickly ended the inning.
The game just kept avalanching from their and UVA ended up winning 13-0. Everything was bad for the Yellow Jackets. Pitching could not limit Virginia on offense and the offense could not hit anything. The game was never in doubt and Virginia and Florida State will now play to see who advances out of Pool D.
The NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show will be on Monday at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN2.