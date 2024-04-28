Georgia Tech Baseball Run-Rules Miami 17-1 To Clinch Fourth Straight ACC Series Win
Georgia Tech has now won their fourth straight ACC series.
After putting up nine runs in their game two victory over Miami on Saturday, Georgia Tech went above and beyond that today in the series finale against the Hurricanes. Combine that with an elite performance from Tate McKee on the mound and you get the result from today.
Georgia Tech has a challenging schedule the rest of the way in the ACC, with series against Clemson, Duke, and Florida State still remaining, but they are playing their best baseball as we get closer to the ACC Tournament.
Let's recap a big afternoon in Atlanta.
Here was the lineup for Georgia Tech today:
1. LF Trey Yunger
2. CF Drew Burress
3. DH Matthew Ellis
4. 1B Cam Jones
5. 3B John Giesler
6. SS Payton Green
7. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
8. 2B Mike Becchetti
9. C Vahn Lackey
Tate McKee was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets.
McKee found himself in a bit of trouble in the top of the first, but found a way to get out of it without giving up a run. After hitting the leadoff batter, McKee struckout the next two batters, but then walked one to have runners on the corners. He ended the inning by getting a big strikeout and getting to the bottom of the first.
The offense was fantastic yesterday and it got off to a great start today.
Yunger had a leadoff double for Georgia Tech, then Burress advanced him to third on a flyout. Ellis had a sac fly and Georgia Tech was on the board first with a run. Jones struck out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets had an early lead going to the 2nd.
McKee continued dealing in the second inning by striking out the side in the top of the 2nd inning.
Giesler started the bottom of the inning off with a double, then he advanced to third on a wild pitch. He would then score on a passed ball to make it 2-0. That would be the only run of the inning for Georgia Tech and McKee was back on the mound for the 3rd.
McKee did give up a leadoff home run to cut the score from 2-1, but he struck out two more batters to get through the inning. McKee had eight strikeouts in the first three innings and after Cam Jones dominant day yesterday, McKee was putting together an equally impressive performance.
Georgia Tech's offense responded to Miami making the game closer by completely blowing it open.
Yunger had a leadoff double to start the inning and then Burress blasted a two-run home run to extend the lead to 4-1. The home run party was just beginning for Georgia Tech though. Ellis hit a solo shot to make it 5-1 and after Jones grounded out, Giesler hit a solo home run to make it 6-1. Miami made a pitching change, but it did not make an immediate difference. Green was hit by a pitch, Zmarzlak singled to put runners on the corners, and then Becchetti had a out RBI single to make it 7-1. That was the last run of the inning, but it was huge for Georgia Tech to extend the lead to six runs.
McKee did not let up in the 4th inning, sending Miami down 1-2-3.
Then the Yellow Jackets offense went back to work to try and put the game out of reach.
Miami walked Burress and Ellis to start the inning, then a passed ball got them to second and third. Jones then reached on a fielders choice, but Burress was out at home. That was not a big deal though, as Giesler stepped up to the plate and blasted a three-run home run to make it 10-1.
They were not done yet though. Green singled and Zmarzlak was hit by a pitch to put two more base runners on and then Becchetti had an RBI double to make it 11-1. After Lackey struck out swinging, Yunger hit a 2-RBI single to push the lead to 13-1. It was a six run inning for the Yellow Jackets and they continued to run away with the game.
The top of the 5th was another easy inning for McKee. He struck out another batter and then got a pair of ground outs to get to the bottom of the inning. He was up to nine strikeouts and had only given up one hit, which was a solo home run.
The bottom of the 5th inning saw the offense for Georgia Tech go right back to work.
Burress had a leadoff double to start the inning then Ellis walked to give the Yellow Jackets two base runners. Jones flew out and then Parker Brosius came in to pinch run for Burress. A fielding error scored Brosius and allowed Giesler and Ellis to advance. It was then 14-1. Green walked to load the bases and then Zmarzlak had an RBI single to extend the lead to 15-1.
Georgia Tech went to their bench and added two more runs and the game was over after seven innings. The Yellow Jackets run ruled Miami 17-1 and won their 4th straight ACC series.
Danny Hall's team is now 27-15 and 11-10 in the ACC. They are building serious momentum for a possible NCAA Tournament bid and they will hit the road to take on Clemson next Friday, in what will be a huge ACC series.