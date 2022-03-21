It was a tough weekend series for one of the top college baseball teams in the country. After dropping 2 of three against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this weekend, the Yellow Jackets now sit at 15-5 overall on the season and 4-2 in the ACC. Georgia Tech was undefeated in ACC play heading into the weekend, but that is no more.

The first game was a close 5-3 decision that was evenly matched. Wake Forest jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first and Tech could not surpass them, despite having plenty of opportunities. The stat that had to drive the fans and players alike crazy was the fact that Georgia Tech was 2-14 with two outs and they left 12 runners on base. An error led to Wake Forest getting a three-run homer in the first inning and that was the crucial play of the game. Tres Gonzalez had a solid offensive game for Georgia Tech, going 2-5 with 2 RBIs. Chance Huff was the starting pitcher for this game and did not have his best outing, giving up four earned runs and seven hits in 4.1 innings.

While the first game might have been a missed opportunity for the Yellow Jackets, that can't be said about the second contest. A 12 run fifth inning blew a close game wide open and Georgia Tech could not recover. The game ended as a lopsided 27-7 loss and earned the Yellow Jackets their first series loss of the season. First basemen Andrew Jenkins had a solid day at the plate, having two home runs and three RBIs. Gonzales had another good outing on offense as well, going 2-4 with a double and RBI. It was a Saturday to forget for Georgia Tech.

To avoid getting swept in the series, the Yellow Jackets were going to have to have a great game on Sunday. The team showed great resolve in putting the last two games behind them and got a 14-5 victory over Wake to close the series out. Jenkins was once again brilliant at the plate, going 3-4 with two RBIs. Outfielder Stephen Reid helped out the scoring efforts as well, with three hits and three RBIs. The pitching for the Yellow Jackets bounced back from their forgettable game on Saturday to hold the Demon Deacons to just five runs. Marquis Grissom Jr. had a great day on the mound, going 3.0 innings and only allowing one hit.

A drop in the rankings is to be expected when they are released on Monday, but the Yellow Jackets are going to have an opportunity for a quick bounce-back. The team will have a home and home with Kennesaw State, which starts on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

