Georgia Tech Baseball Wins Thriller vs No. 4 Clemson 14-12
After dropping the first game of the double-header vs No. 4 Clemson, Georgia Tech was hoping to get a split today when they faced the Tigers for game two.
They did get the win and in thrilling fashion. The offense came alive late, led by freshman phenom Drew Burress led a big comeback in the late innings for Georgia Tech. Mike Becchetti and Matthew Ellis had huge days at the plate, while Mason Patel finished the game by pitching two shut out innings for Georgia Tech. Now, the Yellow Jackets move to 28-16 overall and 12-11 in the conference.
Let's recap tonight's huge win for Georgia Tech.
Here is how Georgia Tech lined up for game two vs Clemson:
1. LF Trey Yunger
2. CF Drew Burress
3. C Matthew Ellis
4. P Cam Jones
5. 1B John Giesler
6. SS Payton Green
7. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
8. 2B Mike Becchetti
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Cam Jones took the mound for game two vs the Tigers.
After Georgia Tech went down 1-2-3 in the first inning, it looked like Clemson was going to have the same fate. Their first two batters went down, but they were able to hit a solo home run to take an early 1-0 lead. Jones got through the rest of the inning, but the Tigers had the advantage early.
Jones grounded out to start the 2nd inning, but Giesler doubled to get a base runner on. An RBI single from Green tied the game up and then Jones had a 1-2-3 bottom of the 2nd. The game was tied 1-1 going to the 3rd.
After another inning without a hit, the Tigers were able to take back the lead in the bottom of the 3rd. Jones hit a batter and walked another, which led to Clemson hitting a three-run home run to take a 4-1 lead. Jones limited the damage there, but the Yellow Jackets had a lot of work to do to get back in the game.
Georgia Tech got two singles in three at-bats to start the 4th inning and then a one-out RBI single from Zmarzlak cut the lead to 4-2. That was the only run for the Yellow Jackets in the inning and then Jones proceeded to pitch a 1-2-3 inning and it was 4-2 going into the 5th inning.
The Yellow Jackets went down in order to start the 5th, giving way to the Tigers offense.
Jones walked the first batter and then his day on the mound was done. He went to first base and Brett Thomas came in for Georgia Tech. Thomas walked another batter then gave up a 2-RBI double which gave Clemson a 6-2 lead. Another RBI double made the lead 7-2 and Thomas's day was done and Michal Kovala came in for him. He got out of the inning, but Georgia Tech trailed by five runs.
Jones flew out to start the 6th inning, but Giesler hit a solo home run to get things closer. It was the only run of the inning, but the offense was going to wake up over the last three innings.
Kovala struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the 6th, but gave up a walk and then a single to give Clemson two base runners. He gave up an RBI single to give Clemson an 8-3 lead and Danny Hall made another pitching change. Brett Barfield came in for the Yellow Jackets and he got the final out.
Becchetti walked to start the 7th inning for the Yellow Jackets and after Kerce struck out, Yunger singled to give Georgia Tech a pair of base runners. Then, none other than Drew Burress came to bat and hit a three-run home run to not only pull the Yellow Jackets closer, but also set the Georgia Tech freshman record for home runs with his 19th.
It was now an 8-6 game and the Yellow Jackets had the momentum.
After a Clemson pitching change, Ellis blasted a solo home run to bring Georgia Tech within one run and make it 8-7. That was the final out of the inning, but it felt like a brand new ball game in Clemson.
Barfield gave up three straight singles to start the bottom of the 7th and the third one gave Clemson another run and making their lead 9-7. Dawson Brown replaced him and gave up an RBI single of his own and just like that, the Tigers had a three run lead 10-7. Brown got two strikeouts, but also loaded the bases after he hit a batter. He would hit another and give up a bases loaded walk to give Clemson an 11-7 lead and then his day was done. Riley Stanford came in and gave up a bases loaded walk to make it 12-7 and it felt like that might be too much for Georgia Tech to overcome going into the 8th.
After a Clemson pitching change, the first two batters of the inning walked, giving Georgia Tech a chance to strike with no outs. An RBI single from Becchetti cut the lead to 12-8, but then the Tigers were able to get two quick outs. A wild pitch advanced Becchetti and Zmarzlak, then Burress came back up to the plate.
And guess what he did.
Against all odds, it was not a one run game on the scoreboard going to the bottom of the 8th.
Mason Patel came in to pitch for Sanford and he got a scoreless 8th inning. Georgia Tech had a chance to tie or take the lead in the 9th inning.
Giesler reached on an error, but then the next batters struck out, leaving Georgia Tech with one more out to try and get a run. Becchetti came up to bat and he blasted a two-run home run to give Georgia Tech the lead 13-12.
The Yellow Jackets were not done though. Lackey hit a solo home run to make it 14-12 and that would be it for the Georgia Tech offense. They needed to keep the Tigers off the board in the bottom of the 9th.
Patel did his job in the bottom of the 9th. He struck out two batters and did not allow a hit and Georgia Tech got a thrilling 14-12 win over the No. 4 team in the country. After dropping the first game, this was a great win for Danny Hall's team.