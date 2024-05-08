Georgia Tech Falls To Auburn 7-2 in Midweek Contest
Georgia Tech came into tonight's game vs Auburn needing a win late in the season, but they came up short again to a team that is in last place in the SEC West. It was a huge blow to their NCAA Tournament hopes and while I don't think they are completely done, this was not the kind of result that was needed after the series loss to Clemson.
For most of the game, the offense was the problem today. Drew Burress got two early, big hits, but the Yellow Jackets could not sustain anything behind the plate and while the pitching was solid at times, a three-run home run in the top of the 9th sealed the game. Georgia Tech now falls to 28-18 for the season and only has a limited amount of opportunities left to try and make their case for the tournament. They will be back at home this weekend to face Duke.
Let's recap tonight's game in Atlanta.
Here was the lineup for the Yellow Jackets today:
1. LF Trey Yunger
2. CF Drew Burress
3. DH Matthew Ellis
4. 1B Cam Jones
5. 3B John Giesler
6. SS Payton Green
7. Mike Becchetti 2B
8. RF Parker Brosius
9. C Vahn Lackey
Camron Hill was on the mound for Georgia Tech.
Hill worked a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the 1st, allowing the Yellow Jackets offense to go to work and they scored the first run of the game.
After Yunger grounded out to star the inning, Drew Burress came to the plate and blasted his 21st home run of the season and continued his phenomenal freshman year.
It was the only run of the inning, but Georgia Tech had a lead going into the 2nd.
Hill continued his strong start by getting a strikeout and not allowing a hit in the top of the second. The Yellow Jackets offense could not manage to get anything going though and it remained 1-0 going to the 3rd.
It was encouraging to see Hil continue pitching well. He has always had talent, but lacked consistency at times. He got through the Auburn lineup again to get to the bottom of the inning.
Lackey had a leadoff single and then got to third because of a pair of wild pitches. That brough Burress up to the plate and he hit an RBI single to extend Georgia Tech's lead to 2-0. Georgia Tech had chances to add to the lead, but only got the one run.
Hill faced his first bit of trouble in the top of the 4th. He walked the first batter and then proceeded to load the bases up with no outs. A sac fly scored the first run of the game for Auburn, but Hill recovered and got the final two outs without having to give up another run.
The Yellow Jackets could not add to their lead and it was 2-1 heading to the top of the 5th.
As god of a day as Hill was having, he could not keep it going in the 5th inning. Back-to-back home runs to start the inning gave Auburn a 3-2 lead and Hill was pulled for Michal Kovala. Kovala hit his first batter and then a wild pitch got the runner to 2nd. Auburn had a runner in scoring position with no outs and they now led the game. Kovala was pulled quickly for Brett Barfield.
Auburn proceeded to get a double, but it did not score the runner at second and they had runners on second and third with no outs. Barfield got a ground out, then intentionally walked the next batter, loading the bases. After striking out the next batter, Barfield looked like he was going to get the final out, but an error scored another run for Auburn and it was now 4-2. He struck out the final batter though and Georgia Tech only trailed 4-2 going to the bottom of the 5th.
The bottom of the 5th started with a leadoff double from Yunger and then a walk from Burress to give Georgia Tech runners on 1st and second with no outs. A double play got Auburn two outs, but Yunger got to third and then Jones walked to give Georgia Tech runners on the corners. Giesler would fly out though and Auburn led 4-2 going to the 6th.
Dawson Brown came in for Barfield to start the 6th inning and he had a 1-2-3 inning for the Yellow Jackets, earning two strikeouts. Aside from a Becchetti double, Georgia Tech could not find any momentum in the bottom of the 6th and it was 4-2 going to the 7th.
Brett Thomas came in to pitch in the 7th inning and he gave Georgia Tech another shut out inning. The Yellow Jackets still only trailed by two runs, but they were running out of innings to try and make something happen.
The offense just could not find anything. Burress walked and then got to second, but Georgia Tech could not get a hit. They trailed 4-2 going to the 8th and only had two innings left to try and catch up.
Terry Busse came in for Georgia Tech in the 8th inning and allowed a single, but no runs.
Georgia Tech's offense remained silent in the 8th and Auburn led 4-2 going into the final inning.
The Yellow Jackets made anothe pitching change at the top of the 9th, with Mason Patel coming in for Busse. He gave up a leadoff single to give the Tigers a base runner and then got a pair of ground outs. Georgia Tech made the decision to intentionally walk the next batter and then disaster struck. Patel gave up a three-run home run to extend Auburn's lead to 7-2 and that was a gut punch late in the game. He got the final out, but instead of needing just two runs to tie, it was now five.
Georgia Tech could not make up the difference. They got a pair of base runners, but could not get anything else going and lost the game.