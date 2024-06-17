Georgia Tech Pitcher Aeden Finateri Enters the Transfer Portal
One of Georgia Tech's top pitchers entered the transfer portal today.
Aeden Fianteri announced on social media earlier today that he is going to be entering the transfer portal. He finished this season with a 6-4 record and a 6.24 ERA in 16 appearances. He pitched the most innings out of any Georgia Tech pitcher with 75 and he struck out 80 batters and walked 22 batters.
Here is more on Fianteri courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Sophomore): Saw action in 23 games during his sophomore campaign, making four starts … Recorded team’s second-lowest ERA at 4.64,while logging a 2-4 record, two saves, and held his opponents to a .266 batting average … Led the teams in number of innings pitched at 64.0 … Made his season debut against Miami (Ohio) (Feb. 17), settling the game in the seventh and eighth innings after a possible comeback in the sixth and seventh from the Redhawks, surrendering just one run on two hits … Allowed just one unearned run on four hits in 3.0 innings to start the game against Ga. Southern (Feb. 21), striking out four as well … Threw 4.2 innings and surrendered just one run on three hits, while striking out four and walking none to earn his first decision of the year against Tennessee Tech (Feb. 25) … Turned in a scoreless inning against Lipscomb (March 7) … Surrendered just one run in 3.0 innings with two strikeouts to receive a tough-luck losing decision against Wofford (March 21) … Threw 3.0 scoreless innings against then-No. 13 Boston College (April 1) … Logged 3.0 innings, allowing just two earned runs on two hits with a career-high six strikeouts against Ga. Southern (April 4) … Retired all nine of the batters he faced with two strikeouts to hold the deficit against then-No. 17 Miami (April 21) to only two runs … Started the final four games of his season … Allowed just one run on five hits in 5.0 innings of work in his first start of the season against Pittsburgh (May 6), striking out six and walking none … Also allowed three runs in 4.0 innings with five strikeouts against Virginia (May 19) … Had five or more strikeouts in three of his last four appearances.
2022 (Freshman): Made 19 appearances and three starts in his freshman campaign … Finished the season with a 7.09 ERA, 0-1 record and one save … Allowed 26 earned runs in 33.0 innings of work, striking out 36 … Started the season as the Sunday starter in the weekend lineup … Made his collegiate debut against Wright State (Feb. 20), allowing four earned runs in 4.0 innings of work with five strikeouts … Allowed two runs over 3.2 innings in his second start, the second doubleheader against Gardner-Webb (Feb. 26) … Was immaculate at then-No. 5 Georgia (March 5), pitching 3.0 innings in relief to get the save, allowing just two hits and no runs to five strikeouts in Tech’s 7-0 shutout victory … Pitched 1.1 innings of no-hit work against Virginia Tech (March 11) … Allowed two unearned runs at NC State (March 25), over 3.0 innings of work and five strikeouts to receive the loss … Allowed two unearned runs in 2.0 innings of work with four strikeouts against then-No. 13 Florida State (April 8) … Pitched 1.0 innings scoreless against Georgia State (April 12) … Made his third career start against Mercer (April 19), allowing two runs in 2.0 innings … Made his final appearance of the season against Campbell (June 3) in the NCAA Knoxville Regional.
High School:Rated as the No. 3 right-handed pitcher in the state of Connecticut … Named a 2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-American All-Region First Team member in 2020 … Also earned 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen High Honorable Mention … Nine-time PG All-Tournament Team … Named Tournament MVP in 2019 … Two-time WWBA Champion … Named 2021 Tourney All-American Team … Also won PGBA Tournament in 2017 … Worked to a 0.50 ERA over 52.0 innings of work from 2017-20 … Held a 3-0 record, allowing just three earned runs, striking out 81 batters and surrendering just 25 walks … Recorded a career WHIP of 0.96.