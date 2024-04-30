Georgia Tech's Cam Jones Named Olerud Two-Way Player of the Week

𝐓𝐖𝐎-𝐖𝐀𝐘 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊



Just your typical @c_jones30 week throwing a CG and hitting .417 🤷‍♂️



🔗 https://t.co/wkv5sjHclc#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/J4C2jB6RqI