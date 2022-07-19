Skip to main content

Georgia Tech's Tim Borden II Selected by Houston Astros in 2022 MLB Draft

The defending AL champs selected Georgia Tech's Tim Borden II in the 16th round

One of Georgia Tech's most clutch performers from this past season was selected in the 2022 MLB Draft today. After a fantastic season with Georgia Tech, Tim Borden II was picked in the 16th round by the reigning AL champion Houston Astros. 

Borden was a huge success after transferring over from Louisville and was another bat to fear in Georgia Tech's offense, which was among the best in the nation. 

Operating mostly as the designated hitter this past season, Borden saw his numbers jump astronomically in nearly every category. His average improved from .220 to .335, and his OPS went from .566 to 1.155. Borden did not hit any home runs in 2021 and hit 20 during the 2022 season for Georgia Tech. 

He was one of the best transfer pickups in all of college baseball and his season helped him get drafted by one of the best teams in the MLB. It is possible that Borden could come back to Georgia Tech and not sign with the Astros and that is something to keep an eye on in the coming days. 

