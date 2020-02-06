Georgia Tech Baseball Picked To Finish 3rd In Coastal By ACC Coaches

With the 2020 college baseball season just 8 days away, the Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that Georgia Tech is picked to finish third in the Coastal Division, as voted on by the league's 14 head coaches. The Miami Hurricanes were picked to win the Coastal Division, with Louisville being tabbed as the Atlantic Division & overall conference favorite.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 43-19 season, one that saw them win the Coastal Division for the first time since 2011, as well as capture the #3 National Seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Tech will start their season at home on Friday, February 14th vs. the Saint Peters Peacocks, with conference play set to begin on Friday, March 6. The 15-game ACC Baseball Championship will be held May 19-24 at BB & T Ballpark in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2020 ACC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll (first-place votes)

Atlantic Division

1. Louisville (13) - 97

2. Florida State - 79

3. NC State - 68

T4. Clemson (1) - 52

T4. Wake Forest - 52

6. Boston College - 27

7. Notre Dame - 17

Coastal Division

1. Miami (12) - 93

2. North Carolina (1) - 68

3. Georgia Tech (1) - 66

4. Duke - 65

5. Virginia - 55

6. Virginia Tech - 24

7. Pitt - 18

Overall Champion: Louisville

